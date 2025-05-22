Gov. Rhoden to Host TikTok Press Conference with Reid Rasner

PIERRE, S.D. – Tomorrow, Governor Larry Rhoden will host a press conference with Wyoming billionaire Reid Rasner regarding the potential of South Dakota as a destination for an American-owned TikTok.

“We believe in safeguarding digital freedom. Reid Rasner and his team are visiting the state, and I can’t wait to show them the opportunities we have to offer,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “We are building a strong coalition to accomplish this vision alongside Rasner Media and key stakeholders.”

The press conference will be held in the MadLabs Briefing Room at Dakota State University, 820 Washington Ave N, Madison, SD 57042, beginning at 10:00 am CT/9:00 am MT.

South Dakota was first announced as a potential landing spot for an American-owned TikTok in April of this year. South Dakota’s emerging cybersecurity capabilities, especially the strength of Dakota State University, are key factors in the state’s favor.

“South Dakota was a key catalyst in the movement to protect Americans from being spied on by the Chinese Communist Party, so it would be just poetic for South Dakota to be the landing spot for a new and improved TikTok,” continued Governor Rhoden.

Following the press conference, Governor Rhoden and Reid Rasner will highlight South Dakota’s cybersecurity capabilities by touring several sites in the Sioux Falls region, including the SDN Communications Data Center.

WHAT: Governor Larry Rhoden to Host TikTok Press Conference

WHEN: Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:00 am CT/9:00 am MT

WHERE: MadLabs Briefing Room, Dakota State University, 820 Washington Ave N, Madison, SD 57042

LIVESTREAM: facebook.com/GovLarryRhoden

