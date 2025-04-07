Gov. Rhoden Visits Standing Rock Sioux Tribe alongside ND Gov. Armstrong

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden visited the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on his Open for Opportunity Tour. He was joined on the visit by North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong. This is the first time in over a decade that both the South Dakota and North Dakota Governors were on the Standing Rock Reservation simultaneously.

“My job is to be governor for all South Dakotans, including our Native American people. We are at our strongest when we work together for our people,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “I am grateful to Chairwoman Alkire and the tribal council leaders for hosting me today. And I am grateful to Governor Armstrong and excited about how we can work together to benefit the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. This meeting was a great step towards rebuilding trust, and I look forward to many more to come.”

Governors Rhoden and Armstrong met with Standing Rock’s Chairwoman and tribal council leaders. They discussed several key topics, including education, economic development, water permits, and the effects of federal funding.

“Collaboration with our tribal nations is key to North Dakota’s success, and with our neighbors in South Dakota we share a commitment to strengthening government-to-government partnerships and relationships,” said North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong. “We appreciate Chairwoman Alkire, Gov. Rhoden, and the Tribal Council for today’s meaningful engagement and discussion about ways we can work together for the prosperity of all our citizens.”

“It was our honor to host these gentlemen alongside state legislators to discuss various issues that the Tribe faces,” said Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire. “Though there are many things that we don’t agree upon, being able to come to the table with a good heart and openness to compromise, we can work together in diplomacy to achieve success, provide opportunities to those we serve, and build lasting relationships with our neighbors, the state governments of North and South Dakota.”

The governors also toured a few locations on the reservation and stopped by the local school district.

