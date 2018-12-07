Governor-elect Noem Announces Staff Hires

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced a key round of governor’s office staff hires. The following people will begin serving on January 5, 2019.

Senior Advisor

Beth Hollatz will serve the Noem administration as senior advisor. Hollatz, a Watertown resident, previously served as state director for Governor-elect Noem’s congressional office. Additionally, Hollatz functioned as a key advisor on the Kristi for Congress campaign in 2010 and the Kristi for Governor campaign this year. She now serves as the transition team’s inauguration coordinator.

Senior Policy Advisor

Aaron Scheibe will serve the Noem administration as senior policy advisor. Scheibe, a Pierre resident, was previously the deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development where he now serves as interim commissioner. Prior to joining GOED in 2014, Scheibe served for 12 years as a diplomat for the U.S. Department of State.

Director of Scheduling

Megan Goltz will serve the Noem administration as director of scheduling. Goltz, an Estelline native, previously managed scheduling for the Kristi for Governor campaign. She now serves as the transition team’s scheduler.

General Counsel

Tom Hart will serve the Noem administration as general counsel. Hart, a resident of Pierre, currently serves as deputy secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulation. Prior to joining the department in 2014, Hart practiced law in the private sector in Sioux Falls and Pierre.

Press Secretary

Kristin Wileman will serve the Noem administration as press secretary. Wileman, an Aberdeen native, was previously Governor-elect Noem’s press secretary in Washington, D.C. She now serves as the transition team’s spokesperson.

Policy Analyst

Kennedy Noem will serve the Noem administration as a policy analyst. Noem, a Castlewood resident, previously operated as the Watertown field office director for the Kristi for Governor campaign. She currently serves on the transition team.

“Ronald Reagan once said to surround yourself with the best people you can find. These are some of the best,” said Noem. “These folks will bring a wide variety of perspectives to the table, they’re results-focused, and I know they’ll do everything they can to serve the people of our state. I’m grateful to have them on my team, and I look forward to the way we’ll work together to strengthen South Dakota.”

