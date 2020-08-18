From the Republican Governor’s Association, the RGA noted Governor Kristi Noem’s recognition of being one of the most influential South Dakota women of the century by USA Today:
Governor Kristi Noem’s lasting impact on the Mount Rushmore State earned her a spot as one of ten women honored from South Dakota in the USA TODAY Network’s “Women of the Century” list unveiled this month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Governor Noem is widely recognized as a trailblazer, and her election as the first woman governor of South Dakota is just one part of her inspiring story.
and…
Governor Noem is also an innovative policymaker, advancing initiatives to promote responsible spending, minimal taxes and regulations, personal responsibility, and rural America. From her UpSkill program linking workers displaced by COVID-19 to high-demand jobs, to her Connect South Dakota initiative delivering on her campaign promise to expand broadband access, Governor Noem has played a significant role in the fight for a better quality of life for all South Dakotans.
7 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem honored by USA today as one of South Dakota’s most influential women of the century!”
