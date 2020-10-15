2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem joins the voices saying “NO WAY on AMENDMENT A””

  1. Hi Governor Noem – we disagree on this issue, but I believe because the information you have is dubious and misconstrued. I’ll work on that and do my best to help proffer a better strategy with respect to cannabis. Unfortunately, the lack of movement has turned the ball over, and the other team is marching toward the end-zone.

  2. I’m afraid without an about-face on this issue, re-election becomes several orders of magnitude more difficult.

    We have to take cannabis off the black market where it is laced, overpriced, unknown crop genetics, and low quality.

    Have a good day nonetheless. Let’s relish that we can disagree but still be friends. 🙂

    Sincerely,

    John

