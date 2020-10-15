Governor Kristi Noem joins the voices saying “NO WAY on AMENDMENT A” October 14, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem is one of the many voices who are saying not to put pot in the State Constitution: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem joins the voices saying “NO WAY on AMENDMENT A””
Hi Governor Noem – we disagree on this issue, but I believe because the information you have is dubious and misconstrued. I’ll work on that and do my best to help proffer a better strategy with respect to cannabis. Unfortunately, the lack of movement has turned the ball over, and the other team is marching toward the end-zone.
I’m afraid without an about-face on this issue, re-election becomes several orders of magnitude more difficult.
We have to take cannabis off the black market where it is laced, overpriced, unknown crop genetics, and low quality.
Have a good day nonetheless. Let’s relish that we can disagree but still be friends. 🙂
Sincerely,
John