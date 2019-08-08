Governor Kristi Noem on ground at site of Tornado in Burke Posted on August 8, 2019 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply I’m late to the party on this, but Governor Kristi Noem has been on the ground in Burke at the site of where the tornado touched down, damaging their local school and other buildings, including their civic center: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related