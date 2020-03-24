Governor Kristi Noem on Neil Cavuto on leaving the decision to close to local officials Posted on March 24, 2020 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
The governor is doing the right thing at this point, for which I commend her. Government should always keep its hands in a helping position rather than a strangling one. (Mayor Allender and seven members of the Rapid City Council should take note.)
Helping keeping the economy afloat, or help keeping people from dying… Hmm….
Not to sound too morose or in any way downplay the severity of the virus, but the reality is that not shutting down private businesses will keep people from dying as well, and perhaps in even greater quantities long-term.
Ike, I know you know all this, so I’m speaking generally here. Losing businesses is just the beginning, and even that sadly carries with it statistically higher rates of suicide. But on a more macro scale, if the economy tanks and people can’t buy food, there will be a lot more to worry about than infectious diseases. Gone are the days of self-sufficiency. Economy = Jobs = Money = Food.
It’s shocking to me how many people think “the economy” is just fancy talk for the stock market or the wallets of the 1%.
Ike
If we keep up at this rate, we won’t have an economy to come back to. Small businesses are going to be ruined, unemployment will go through the roof and we will have a depression on our hands like we have never seen one. Our society is NOT the same as it was in the 30s. We have very little moral character anymore and crime will go through the roof and if you think that can’t happen look at what happened during Katrina. Heck look what happens on Black Friday when someone doesn’t get that TV they need, there are brawls and even folks killed for things that we DON”T even need. Its really very scary and we are going to find out real soon what the outcome is.
We just can’t shut down, we can’t and the cure is probably worse than the disease itself because our way of life will be over. My guess is if this occurs don’t be surprised if another World War follows, thats how we finally came out of the last one. I just pray God will bring us through this whole and somewhat intact but, I am not sure that will happen.
Ike,
It is easy to virtue signal about keeping people from dying. It’s hard to imagine what is happening in the homes of those who live paycheck to paycheck and know their employer/job might not be there when this is over.
Let me give you a list: Abuse, suicide, hunger, booze and drug relapses, not getting or not taking meds, chronic conditions getting worse from stress and leading to death, infections from supply chain shortages and re-using disposables.
“It’s hard to imagine what is happening in the homes of those who live paycheck to paycheck and know their employer/job might not be there when this is over.”
Um, no. It’s not “hard to imagine”. I’m living it right now. And while the fallout from all this is only visible to those with a crystal ball (or opinionated self-delusion), the best course of action right now is to follow CDC guidelines – stay home, wash your hands, etc. Rushing to get the economy back on-track will leave too many too vulnerable and we’ll start this whole damn thing up all over again.
Those issues you cite [citation needed] are unknowable – and while I’d agree with many of them, I don’t think you’re going to lose more lives if we’re quarantined for 4 more weeks vs. letting this virus run rampant.
Anyway, I’m all for local control, local input, and letting communities decide their own best action. Complaining what another city is doing or not doing does nothing to put groceries on my own table.
grudznick is planting a garden with fresh vegetables and smoking some fresh squirrel for jerky. And planting a tree to sit under while I enjoy it all, free from the grocery store mundania. Mr. Ike is too grumpy to join me under my tree.
Who needs government to tell people what to do? All you’ve go to do is drive around, snap some photos, post on social media and shame businesses into closing. That technique seems to work quite well.
Gideon,
The libertarian position is one that just doesn’t cut it here. The economic impact of this pandemic is directly correlated to the public health impact. Unfortunately the timeframe of the public health impact BEGINS much slower, this is unfortunate because it leads people to incorrectly assume that the ends will not coincide, and science says they will.
We have to prop “the economy” (people, everyday people from all walks of life) up long enough for the public health portion of this to be under control, otherwise we cannot see the economic recovery you are looking for.
Its a simple sequencing issue, no one wants to tank the economy but that is inevitable, the timeframe of that tank is directly correlated to how seriously we take this (hurt the economy) in the short term.
This article has some good points. Basically we need Trump to turn into Bernie or Yang and since he only cares about his own image and not principles, it is happening. Thune and Rounds have no principles left to stand on.
