Governor Kristi Noem recognized by Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom as one of America's five-star Governors October 23, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook:
14 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem recognized by Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom as one of America’s five-star Governors”
Well deserved
This is what ALEC stands for:
(Not much to be proud of, pretty much an award for keeping down the working class.)
Limit union rights through “right to work” legislation, and specifically limit the rights of firefighters, police, teachers, and other public workers by:
Prohibiting dues deduction from paychecks (or limiting dues deductions), and
Allowing employees to opt-out of union dues but benefit from union negotiations with the employer (See also this bill), and
Restricting the subjects of collective bargaining by prohibiting negotiations on release time for union activities or hiring non-union contractors, and
Fixing public employee compensation to fluctuations in average pay in the private sector,
Dramatically changing pension rights for public employees from defined benefits to defined contributions, transferring the management of pension funds to private companies, and even opposing socially conscious investments by those pension funds.
Limit wages by:
Repealing minimum wage laws or opposing increases in the minimum wage.
Repealing the prevailing wage paid for government projects, which lowers wage standards, potentially lowers the quality of public works projects, and undermines the competitiveness of potential contractors that have union employees.
Push international agreements that undermine the opportunities of American workers by:
Favoring so-called “free trade” agreements that ship good-paying American jobs overseas to developing nations that pay workers subsistence wages. See the list here.
Use tax dollars to subsidize for-profit corporations for work traditionally performed by government, such as:
The Council on Efficient Government Act that outsources public services and weakens public employee unions, and
The Competitive Contracting of Public Services Act and Public-Private Fair Competition Act, bills that require agencies to consider whether services can be provided by private entities at lower cost, which reduces the amount paid to workers while adding a profit margin in for corporate executives.
Deter injured employees from making worker’s compensation claims by, for example, giving employers wide access to employees’ medical records.
Unions should not be able to force employees to contribute dues to causes they do not support.
Then take a non union job.
I had similar thoughts about teachers who were/are screeching about how their lives are in danger because schools have re-opened. If they are so deathly afraid, find a new job.
Huh, giving freedom to employees whether or not they want to give away some of their money to unions-sounds like freedom to me.
I’m proud of the governor by keeping our state open for business and not coming out with a mask mandate. So what if a few 70 and 80 year olds die from Covid, it’s more important to keep the state open for business and keep our personal freedoms intact.
Good job Kristi!!!
Wade must openly support abortion as well if he is suggesting killing of 70 and 80 year old people. I feel offended by that statement as I believe I yet have much to offer society as do many others in this age group. Wade just shows the thought process of certain irresponsible people. I am not going to label the party, just certain individuals deserve the criticism.
I am not sure if Wade is being sarcastic or brazenly honest.
My point would be that there is no guarantee that those who died of the Wuhan China Virus wouldn’t have died of the flu or some other virus or died of the cancer that was already in their body. I don’t think anyone can say with any honesty that if the governor had mandated masks all those who died or even any of those who died would have lived.
I for one am glad that my kids are able to go to school and learn in person; I am willing to risk my health for their benefit.
Right! And before the seat belt mandate, there’s no reason why the people killed in car accidents wouldn’t have died from and elephant stampede the next day.
And, yet, shockingly in spite of the seat belt mandate, people still die in accidents. Don’t those seat belts know there are laws in-place mandating that seat belts are supposed to save lives.
And now insert “masks” in the above.
Harm reduction is the goal. Seatbelts and masks reduce the chances of deaths.
https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/motor-vehicle/occupant-protection/seat-belts/
You’re saying if the harm is reduced, the policy works. That makes sense. In SD, we’ve lost 215 people in our most threatened age group. New Jersey, with 10x SD’s population, lost 8,250 in the same age group. SD is MUCH safer per capita. Ergo, our policy works better than New Jersey’s lockdown + mandate.
Sweden’s top expert on the coronavirus has warned that encouraging people to wear face masks is “very dangerous” because it gives a false sense of security but does not effectively stem the spread of the virus.
“It is very dangerous to believe face masks would change the game when it comes to COVID-19,” said Anders Tengell, who has overseen Sweden’s response to the pandemic while resisting any form of lockdown or mask mandate.