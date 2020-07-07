Governor Kristi Noem’s 4th of July speech at Mt. Rushmore

In case you missed Kristi Noem’s speech at Mt. Rushmore, here it is, courtesy of Governor Noem & Facebook:

7 Replies to “Governor Kristi Noem’s 4th of July speech at Mt. Rushmore”

  2. Anonymous

    Why was Noem on AFO? Was it planned? What was discussed? Was it related to SD or to her career? How did she get back to SD? The extreme lack of transparency around this trip is alarming.

    2. Anonymous

      Yeah, it’s sooooooo alarming. You’re not dealing with the corrupt Clintons here, so take a chill pill.

      1. Anonymous

        I know, it’s so much worse than the Clintons.

        I wonder if she’s worried that she’s inadvertently disassembled the GOP by infecting the impeached president, who then loses the election and sets off 20 years of blue progress. In a way it would be a fitting end. Undone by their own “hoax.”

        1. JCO

          I’m sure that is how it will work out. After the 20 years of imaginary blue progress are over, all you libs and dems can slide down a rainbow into a giant treasure pot of welfare checks together and kiss a trans-gender leprechaun who is riding a unicorn waiting at the bottom… keep dreaming!

