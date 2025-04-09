Hot off the press this AM. The Brown County GOP is out their main speaker as South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden is no longer attending the event being held at one of Toby Doeden’s properties.
Not that you can tell, since they are unable to put dinner details into the facebook message. But trust me. It was being held at one of the Doeden properties.
I would not blame the Gov for taking a hard-pass either.
3 thoughts on “Governor Larry Rhoden now not attending Brown Co. LDD. (Was it because it was at Toby’s place?)”
Huh? He has been courting that group since he became Governor.
Good call. Why bring any attention to the no-name, wannabe, land lord.
The word is that the Governor had official travel and meetings booked in Yankton and Vermillion. He can’t travel for official and then political, as he believed there to be a conflict.
That is a pretty good haul across the state anyway.