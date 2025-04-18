Governor Larry Rhoden’s Weekly Column: A Prayer for Our State and Nation 

A Prayer for Our State and Nation

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

April 18, 2025

We’re at the Easter holiday. It’s a great holiday to celebrate traditions with family and loved ones. I remember when I was a child, the day before Easter we would dye eggs that we’d just gathered from the chicken coop. You rarely see real eggs at Easter egg hunts anymore! To this day, my wife Sandy hides Easter baskets outside for everyone to find – adults included.

But Easter is about far more than just egg hunts, good food, and time with loved ones. As I write this column, it’s Good Friday, the day that we reflect on our Savior’s sacrifice for the entire world. Easter comes in a few days to reflect on our Savior’s resurrection.

I’d like to take this opportunity to offer a prayer for our state and nation, particularly for the leaders who serve in positions of public service. If you’ll join me in prayer:

Dear Savior Jesus Christ, About 2,000 years ago, the government of one of the most powerful empires in history sent you to the cross. Today, Christians across the world reflect on your sacrifice for us that day: Good Friday. And we celebrate that which is to come this Sunday: Easter, when you rose from the grave and conquered death. Lord, you bestow an incredible trust on those of us who serve our people in Government. In 1 Peter 2:13, you tell us to “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human authority.” You also share countless examples in your Scriptures of what it means to be a good ruler – or a bad one. Give us the wisdom to know the difference. Give us the insight to follow that path that will make us good leaders of your people. Give us the knowledge to make the best possible decisions for those that we lead. And when these gifts fail – give us the humility to trust in your will – not our own. Be with President Donald J. Trump, our congressional delegation, and our state legislators. Be with the leaders in our cities, counties, and communities. And Lord, I ask that you be with me, with Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen, and with our whole administration. All authority comes from you. So help us to exercise our authority as you would – for the good of your people. In your name we pray – Amen.

