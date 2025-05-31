Governor Larry Rhoden’s Weekly Column: Opportunities in Education 

Opportunities in Education

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

May 30, 2025

May is graduation season. Kids across South Dakota are looking forward to enjoying the summer, and they’re also looking ahead to whatever comes next. Hopefully, they have the opportunity to enjoy the warm summer weather – then get to work on whatever their futures have in store!

On my Open for Opportunity tour, I’ve been able to visit many schools across all levels of education – including an elementary school in Winner, a high school in Aberdeen, a tribal school on the Standing Rock Reservation, several of our tech colleges, and every one of our Board of Regents institutions. I’ve seen a wide variety of high-quality educational opportunities that are setting our kids up for success in their careers and lives. More than that, I’ve seen hard-working South Dakotans full of passion for helping our kids learn and grow.

I’ve also had the opportunity to speak to several groups of young South Dakotans. About a month ago, I spoke to a lunch where we honored students who were in the top 1% of their high school graduating class – a terrific accomplishment! I also visited with young female leaders at Girls State and will be doing the same at Boys State.

With each of these groups of young leaders, I shared a simple bit of advice that I got from a pastor long ago: “Don’t wait for doors to open. Check and see if they’re locked. Oftentimes, you’ll find that they’re unlocked.” The same is true for each of us – and for our entire state – as we pursue opportunities.

In each of these audiences, I looked around the room and saw hundreds of bright-eyed South Dakotans eager to make their mark on the world. I see the same energy and enthusiasm in the eyes of my own young grandchildren. If they check the doors, they’ll find more unlocked doors than they anticipated – and they’ll have even more opportunity to make their mark on South Dakota.

The purpose of education is to prepare our students to be strong citizens with the potential for productive careers. And every South Dakota student should have the opportunity to get the right education for their needs. As we continue working to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free, I will be prioritizing our kids’ education – because they truly are our future.

Opportunity is not limited by my vision, or even the vision of any individual South Dakotan. It is as broad as the South Dakota prairie and as high as Black Elk Peak. Our young South Dakotans know how to dream big, and they have the youth and vitality to chase down those big dreams. I wish them well and will support them however I can as we work together to chase down opportunities for South Dakota.

###