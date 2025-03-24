Governor Larry Rhoden’s Weekly Update: Rhoden RhoundUp 

Rhoden RhoundUp

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

March 21, 2025

One of my favorite parts of serving the people of South Dakota is visiting communities around the state. I like to look folks in the eye, shake their hands, and gain an understanding of the challenges and opportunities that they face.

I recently launched my Open for Opportunity Tour across the state. The first week of visits was pretty great. You can keep track of our progress with the new Rhoden RhoundUp video series that we’ll post every day on social media.

Lieutenant Governor Venhuizen joined me in Sioux Falls. We visited Silencer Central, the nation’s largest dealer, distributer, and manufacturer of suppressors. They’re adding a $20 million expansion to increase their distribution. We toured Scherer, Inc.’s manufacturing facility where they build tools for grain rolling and crushing – they’re making sure that our products are Made in America! We visited the modern new Steel District, including businesses like Burwell Enterprises, Lloyd Companies, and several fantastic restaurants. And we wrapped the day up with a well-attended event hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

We spent Tuesday in the Pierre area and started with an interview with Dakota Radio Group’s Jody Heemstra. I celebrated National Ag Day by visiting Ringneck Energy up in Onida and grabbing coffee with Onida residents and area ag producers. A local farmer hosted me for their “lambing” season. And we wrapped the day up with a pancake feed that the Pierre-Ft. Pierre Kiwanis Club was hosting for the community.

On Wednesday, I went to Aberdeen and started the day at Northern State University – President Schnoor showed us their facilities, and I met with several students. I spoke to the local Hub City Radio about our tour. Then, I visited BAE Systems, which produces some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led systems to keep our nation safe. Finally, we swung by ATEC Academy, where Aberdeen-area students are learning career and technical education.

On Thursday, we were a little closer to my neck of the woods in Belle Fourche and Spearfish. I visited Black Hills State University, went to the Belle Fourche livestock market, and spoke at the groundbreaking for the new Belle Fourche Police Department facility – it’s important to me that we continue to show respect and support for law enforcement. Finally, I highlighted South Dakota’s unifying conservation efforts at the launch of a new organization called “Nature Is Nonpartisan.” Our state is living proof that conservation – without government mandates – doesn’t have to damage the economy. In fact, South Dakota does conservation in a way that actually boosts our economy.

One thing I’m proud of: we haven’t heard many complaints of state government getting in the way of opportunity. We have, however, had some folks asking us to advocate to the federal government to have them change policy. So the relationships that we have and are developing with the Trump Administration will be crucial to expand opportunity for South Dakota workers, businesses, and ag producers.

In the coming days and weeks, I’ll visit more communities in every corner of the state. We’ve got a lot of ground to cover! So if you see me in your community, bring me your ideas. Share the opportunities that you’re looking to pursue.

Opportunity is not limited by my vision, or even the vision of any one person in our state. It is as broad as the South Dakota prairie and as high as Black Elk Peak. If we all link arms and pledge to chase down opportunities together, South Dakota will be in pretty good shape.

###