Governor Noem continues to point out Argus Leader’s attacks on her. Are they really helping us make sense of unpredictable times?

Interestingly, about 5 minutes after I received this e-mail…

… in which the Argus Leader claims I should buy it because it is “Helping you make sense of unpredictable times…” I noticed on facebook Governor Kristi Noem pointing out that the Argus is refusing to publish her update on COVID-19

If the Argus wanted to actually help us make sense of unpredictable times, why wouldn’t they be willing to share the Governor’s update, and instead post an attack editorial with the following disclaimer?

So, they won’t put their own names on their attack editorials, publishing it under a fairly anonymous “editorial board” and disclaims that the hit piece “expresses the views of the author separate from the publication.” However, on a piece the Governor is expressly authoring they won’t allow her to paraphrase and cite experiences without names – even with her willing to show the Argus they aren’t fictional.

The expression “the rules are for thee, but not for me” come to mind. No wonder people have an ever increasing distrust for the media.

When it comes to the Argus, are they really helping us make sense of unpredictable times? It sure doesn’t seem like it.