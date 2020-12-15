Governor Noem: Covid Cases down 59% from a month ago

From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem is passing on good news:

COVID update that you won’t hear from the mainstream press: new cases are down 59% since South Dakota’s peak a month ago, but they’re rising in many other states.

We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’ll continue fighting this virus, TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/P7jZKcjFMn

— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 14, 2020