From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem is passing on good news:
COVID update that you won’t hear from the mainstream press: new cases are down 59% since South Dakota’s peak a month ago, but they’re rising in many other states.
We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’ll continue fighting this virus, TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/P7jZKcjFMn
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 14, 2020
2 thoughts on “Governor Noem: Covid Cases down 59% from a month ago”
Oh, now she notices.
I must have missed it when Kristi Noem highlighted the RISE in cases week after week. And deaths.
Shameless.
Take a good look at that chart. You’ll see what I’m talking about.