Governor Noem: Covid Cases down 59% from a month ago

From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem is passing on good news:

2 thoughts on "Governor Noem: Covid Cases down 59% from a month ago"

  1. Oh, now she notices.

    I must have missed it when Kristi Noem highlighted the RISE in cases week after week. And deaths.

    Shameless.

