South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave an interview recently to the Christian Broadcasting Network that had some noteworthy points about COVID and the national mood of liberal cancel culture:
“Oh, definitely. It is today,” Noem replied. “At the beginning of this crisis back in March and April, I don’t think it was really politically motivated because these same Democrat governors that are on TV, tearing apart the president today, months ago, were singing his praises. I sat on conference calls where they were thanking him for all he was doing to help them to respond to their people. What I am saying, though, is that what I heard on those conference calls was fear. I was shocked and amazed by how fear controlled people, and how emotional that they were.”
The South Dakota governor said she believes we live in a country that is addicted to being offended but believes that God will find a way to bring Americans together.
7 thoughts on “Governor Noem: Dem Govs ruled by fear, people addicted to being offended”
The Republican Party is the party of victims and fear, remember that St. Louis couple at your convention warning viewers to tremble at the thought of an end to single-family zoning? The world is conspiring against you: Democrats, atheists, college professors, immigrants, the whole lot of em! Even if Democrats were as down and out as they could be, you’d still find some way to cast them as the bogeymen or blame your inability to pass things like an end to Obamacare on them. Take some initiative, take some blame, knock off the holier-than-thou rhetoric, you’re painting a fantasy world.
Governor Noem should:
1 – follow up on the Meth problem by going after the CIA in SD
2 – neuter big pharma like a yearling bull
3 – figure out hemp
4 – answer some very serious questions about the Swords of Damocles hanging over SD residents from the bureaucracy under her executive authority.
Among other things.
I think it’s enough of the PR.
We all need results on the meth issue.
Noem’s gubernatorial campaign is starting to look milk toast on substance, much like her term on Congress.
I am not against Governor Noem.
I’m simply a harbinger and a warning .. without real progress on these issues, no amount of PR will change the facts.
Earlier this year, Kristi talked about the “science” and “data” determining her policies. But she quickly learned that those things don’t get you a speaking spot at the Republican Convention.
A tripling of Covid cases is just the price of fame.
The medical “experts“ during the entire COVID reaction have yet to be right- it’s virility, its contagiousness, how it is transmitted, how to treat it, and how to prevent spread.
Governor Noem said we are going to be prudent and diligent based on what we know and SD still has yet to have as many cases, hospitalizations, or deaths the moron experts said on May 4th we’d have on June 15. Further, cases aren’t equal. 20,000 cases of people under 35 will result in less deaths than 100 in a nursing home.
Thus, Platonic and Elk if you are still following the witch doctors who have fooled you once, twice, three times. When are you going to realize you are being played?
The CDC and other medical experts needed time to define this new virus, as anyone would. But it is Donald Trump who is the witch doctor with his “it will all just go away” fantasy. As well as Kristi, with her “doing everything wrong” mentality. But I think you know that.
Fool me once, twice, three times, you say?
Was that Easter? Or Summer? When was it all going to go away? “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” That is the talk of witch doctors. That is Donald Trump. That is who you choose to believe over medical professionals.
Listening to the medical profession is “being played”? A tripling in South Dakota cases clearly reveals who is being played.
I told you we would be here in this mess six weeks ago but you mocked me. You chose to listen to Kristi’s nonsense instead. This is deadly serious. I wish you were.
Wow Troy, you normally sound intelligent, but this pandemic has made you unhinged and more bitter than normal. Time to put some positivity pants on. I will give you a year pass as you seem to be struggling with facts more than usual. You are still cared for, and I wish you the best.
When the “experts” have been wrong and remain wrong, I will ignore them.
On May 4th, they told us If Governor Noem didn’t issue a stay at home order, we’d have 1,000 people in the hospital bu mid June. We just recently passed a cumulative 1,000 ever hospitalized
How far do they have to be off For you to accept they are incompetent? Or are you one who follows blindly because they have a MD after their name?