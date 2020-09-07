Governor Noem: Dem Govs ruled by fear, people addicted to being offended

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave an interview recently to the Christian Broadcasting Network that had some noteworthy points about COVID and the national mood of liberal cancel culture:

“Oh, definitely. It is today,” Noem replied. “At the beginning of this crisis back in March and April, I don’t think it was really politically motivated because these same Democrat governors that are on TV, tearing apart the president today, months ago, were singing his praises. I sat on conference calls where they were thanking him for all he was doing to help them to respond to their people. What I am saying, though, is that what I heard on those conference calls was fear. I was shocked and amazed by how fear controlled people, and how emotional that they were.”

The South Dakota governor said she believes we live in a country that is addicted to being offended but believes that God will find a way to bring Americans together.