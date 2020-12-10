Governor Noem Files Brief at U.S. Supreme Court in Important Election Integrity Case
PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Governor Kristi Noem submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States in support of the petitioners in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and in defense of fair, neutrally-applicable election laws that work to prevent voter fraud. This brief could not be timelier in light of the ongoing national election dispute.
“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections. In South Dakota, our election system is fair and transparent, and all states should be held to the same standard. Our hope is the Supreme Court will set a clear precedent that upholds the powers of states to enforce neutral, non-discriminatory voting rules that apply fairly to all by supporting the petitioners.”
The amicus brief argues that the Voting Rights Act does not prevent states from enacting neutral election laws like Arizona’s ban on ballot-harvesting and in-precinct voting requirements. Arizona’s laws are not identical to South Dakota’s election laws, but all states should be allowed to design rules that promote the order and integrity of their elections. States should be able to enact and revise laws designed to ensure that every legal vote counts, and they shouldn’t have to fear being taken to court for pursuing electoral fairness.
The amicus brief is available on the Supreme Court docket at this link.
###
11 thoughts on “Governor Noem Files Brief at U.S. Supreme Court in Important Election Integrity Case”
Who’s paying for this? Is it a donation?
How embarrassing.
We need more leaders like Governor Noem!
No, we don’t, she is self-center and doesn’t know how to run things!
It wasn’t the election that shook Americans faith in the election, it was baseless claims of fraud. Every case was blown up in court, yet still the claims continue.
The integrity of our elections is a cornerstone of our Republic. The notion that bureaucrats or even elected officials can change election rules or procedures without legislative authority or that are contrary to the U.S. Constitution should be alarming to anyone other than anarchists. I appreciate that Governor Noem recognizes this and has taken action to support this suit.
Baseless?!? Do you discount ALL of the sworn affidavits that are on file? Perhaps you would like to visit those videos of the “people” in Atlanta bringing out cases of ballots to count AFTER all of the observers were sent home due to a fake water main break. If that is not enough to get your curiosity going, perhaps the video of one of the women running ballots through the machine 3 times would get your curiosity up. I suppose you also discount all of the affidavits from witnesses who observed illegal activity in Pennsylvania. Also, why would the counters want to kick out Republican observers? BTW, do you find it curious that according to SWORN affidavits, vans of ballots were brought in during the early morning hours in Michigan? I believe this is also the case in Wisconsin. Do you also find it credible that 134,000 votes came in for Biden to Trump’s 5,000? I am also wondering if you find it curious that Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia ALL stopped counting at around the same time with the real winner President Trump comfortably in the lead and that lead mysteriously disappearing over night? And I suppose you do not find it troubling that Hiden’ Biden beat the odds at something like 4 quadrillion to 1. People have been assigned child support on better odds than that. It is sad, but should the pretender become President Biden, he will be facing not only legal troubles coming from his family and China, but he will be thought of as the illegitimate President.
This is a time for the SCOTUS to have these challenges heard.
I agree, I am shocked no one wants to see the evidence. Last time I looked they have 500+ sworn affidavits from regular people who saw fraud. Yet in the Trump Russia investigation all we saw were “anonymous” whistleblowers from the Swamp yet we spent 3 years and millions of dollars on a bogus charge. These affidavits are not from people who have the money or power to defend themselves and have everything to lose so why does ordinary Joe and hundreds of them say they saw fraud. If your NOT even curious then your a moron flat out. The best part is all the VIDEO evidence that shows them running the ballots threw the machines at 3 am when NO one is there. My other favorite video is the suitcases of ballots brought out from under the table. There are other videos that show the officials telling everyone to go home at like 10pm as no more counting would be done yet BOOM out comes 4 or 5 folks to finish courting which is a clear violation. In Pennsylvania overnight BIden got 570k votes and Trump got 5k after he was up 700k. That’s statically impossible! Look I get some of you dont like Trump and thats fine but, if you think you will ever have a fair election of this Brazen fraud is allowed to continue your delusional
I wonder what the SOS and his peers think of all this?
Looked at the brief. It is written by a group of lawyers from Washington, DC so this is just another stunt to remain in favor of her exhaulted leader – trump.
I challenge people to actually read the suit. Basically, these R&D SOSs appear to have made friendly settlements with activists seeking to laxen mail-in voting requirements without making the constitutionally (state & fed) required legislative changes.
PAs response basically is not that they changed the laws constitutionally, but that we must suffer their poopshow of an election because it would be bad to do otherwise.
The failure of other states to run competent elections disenfranchises the votes of every American no matter what state they live in, or what party they belong to. Forget Trump, this cannot be allowed to continue. Think of your neighbor dumping sewage into their backyard – the “it’s my property bro.” argument won’t cut it.