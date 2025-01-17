Governor Noem flanked at confirmation hearing by First Gentleman and Louisiana Sec. of Wildlife, Madison Sheahan

Watching Governor Noem’s live confirmation hearing, and interestingly, while no one is surprised that she’s flanked by her husband Bryon, on her other side is someone who had left South Dakota, former South Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Madison Sheahan in a front row seat.

Sheahan had left South Dakota a year ago to become the Louisiana Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries, so it’s interesting that she’s attending Governor Noem confirmation hearing in a front row seat.