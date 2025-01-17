Watching Governor Noem’s live confirmation hearing, and interestingly, while no one is surprised that she’s flanked by her husband Bryon, on her other side is someone who had left South Dakota, former South Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Madison Sheahan in a front row seat.
Sheahan had left South Dakota a year ago to become the Louisiana Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries, so it’s interesting that she’s attending Governor Noem confirmation hearing in a front row seat.
5 thoughts on “Governor Noem flanked at confirmation hearing by First Gentleman and Louisiana Sec. of Wildlife, Madison Sheahan”
First gentleman looking mad AF
Some people haver a resting face that looks crabby, but in all actuality isn’t. When teaching, my wife always warned her students that she’s not mad, that’s just her resting bitch face.
If he has been watching the asinine questions the democrats have asked in the other confirmation hearings, he is probably ready to go to war.
I think it’s funny, he’s clearly glaring. Things might get ugly out in the hallways if the Dems don’t behave themselves.
Sheahan side-eye looks like “who is this guy?”
expressions tell stories and this pic
he’s Batman, that’s who he is.