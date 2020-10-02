Governor Noem Issues Proclamation for Special Session (And special session is ON.)

Governor Noem Issues Proclamation for Special Session

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued a proclamation for a special session of the state legislature. The legislature will meet on Monday, October 5, 2020, with the purpose of considering legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Governor Noem. “We all have a shared mission: to make South Dakota stronger, safer, and healthier. I look forward to hearing the legislature’s recommendations of how we can accomplish that while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Governor Noem first announced the special session on September 21, 2020. The session will take place from 10 a.m. until midnight on Monday, October 5, 2020. Governor Noem will address a joint session of the legislature from the chamber of the House of Representatives at 10 a.m. You can read the proclamation here and attached.

To learn more about South Dakota’s fight against COVID-19, visit COVID.sd.gov.

