Governor Noem Issues Statement on Appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement on President Trump’s appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court:

“Liberals and their media allies always attack strong women who defend the Constitution, so I hope South Dakotans will join me in praying for Judge Barrett and her family. A woman of incredible integrity and commitment to due process and equal protection for all Americans, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the perfect woman for this vacant seat. America has a unique opportunity to restore and rebalance our institutions so that judges judge, legislators legislate, and executives administer, and Judge Barrett’s nomination furthers this rebalancing. Given that she received a rigorous, hyper-partisan examination in 2017 and has a sterling record, there’s no need for prolonged hearings. I hope the Senate confirms her without delay.”

###