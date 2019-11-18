Governor Noem launching OnMeth.com anti-meth campaign

From Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem announces a new meth initiative from the State of South Dakota:
Update – and the release from DSS:
METH PREVENTION AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES IN SOUTH DAKOTA
“Meth. We’re On It”’ movement aims to overcome meth epidemic across state
PIERRE, S.D. (Nov. 18, 2019) – There is a meth problem in South Dakota, and we need everyone on it.
Today, the State of South Dakota launched a statewide campaign to tackle the methamphetamine epidemic. The “Meth. We’re On It. TM” campaign aims to bring awareness to those affected by addiction, while connecting community members who want to combat the issue locally.
“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems, and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families. This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it.”
To combat the issue from a law enforcement standpoint, the state has implemented meth task forces in Sioux Falls and Pennington County. These two areas accounted for the majority of the state’s 2,242 arrests in the first eight months of 2019. Additionally, Gov. Noem’s FY20 budget request included more than $1 million in funding to support meth treatment services and more than $730,000 for school-based meth prevention programming.
Prevention resources are a critical component of the mission as twice as many South Dakota 12-17-year-olds report using meth in the past year than the national average, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The “Meth. We’re On It.” campaign includes materials to aid educators and parents in youth engagement, equipping them with prevention tactics and other materials, while also encouraging them to join the movement.
“The campaign is inclusive and empowering and establishes a movement for all South Dakotans to take an active role in keeping our state a great place to live,” explained Laurie Gill, South Dakota Secretary of the Department of Social Services. “We’re encouraging everyone to work together to eliminate meth.”
Community members are encouraged to take action in their local areas and to have discussions, offer support and resources to those they may know struggling with meth, coordinate volunteer efforts to support partner organizations, and advocate for prevention programs.
The campaign includes state-wide advertising support through TV commercials, radio ads, billboards and social media. The comprehensive website, OnMeth.com, is a source for finding local resources targeting those who want to help the cause or need assistance in recovering from meth addiction. The impactful visuals of real South Dakotans simply but powerfully tell the story that meth is everyone’s problem, and that communities can band together to end its use in South Dakota.
“With about 83% of South Dakota’s 2019 court admissions for controlled substances being methamphetamine-related, it’s evident there’s a need for an aggressive approach to reduce use of the devastating drug. This is a movement to educate South Dakotans on the signs of addiction, the treatment resources that are available, and how to implement prevention techniques in their homes and among their communities,” concluded Gill.
For help with meth addiction, call 1-800-920-4343 or text “onmeth” to 898211, or visit OnMeth.com for a list of available resources and local treatment centers.
I am glad of this effort from our governor. Meth is a scourge — a toxic plague upon the SD community. Crystal Methamphetamine destroys bodies and minds, leaving addicts to wallow in dissipation. Let’s ensure ALL young people know it’s poison. Parents, tell your kids. Teachers, coaches, and preachers help spread the word. Even those arguing that marijuana should be legalized can surely agree that meth is death.
Glad its on her radar.
This is consistent with her fight against human trafficking. Governor Noem has a keen sense of the roots human dignity is quashed whether by others or chemicals and not just reliance on law enforcement. Thank you Governor.
A half million dollars of taxpayer dollars to what appears to be a free Squarespace generated website and the dumbest possible slogan? Congrats Governor
For the record… I’m not on it.
Hemp. Get off it.
Lol
Facepalm…..
“Don’t jerk and drive“ was one thing, an innuendo that suggests that The entire populous is the state is either addressing the problem, or that we’re ALL on meth; c’mon. This is not a topic you tonge-in-cheek!
This is like a bad dad joke gone horribly wrong – the one no one laughs at; but then we threw a few hundred thousand dollars at it, so the entire nation could collectively not laugh at it, either!
Be better!
Here’s the contract……https://open.sd.gov/contracts/08/20-0800-145.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3uQjmVKEjebmFvxgloYV3yHOQuol7McycfpY05ScEXYalqKR4fFf-norc
Did she let a group of middle-aged Facebook moms decide the campaign details?…Please tune in to see SD on every late night talk show.
gee that was sexist Republican yote
$450k for this confusing ad campaign paid to an out-of-state agency from the socialist republic of minnesota.
Meanwhile, SD spends only $1m for meth treatment and $700k for prevention in schools.
Prevention groups across the state are literally hosting bake sales to raise funds and treatment centers wish more money was available to treat people on meth.
We can do better.
Sad. SD deserves better.
Meth, we’re on it?
Are you freaking kidding me with this idiotic slogan??
Why does she refer to the department as hers? Why not just the department?
“We’re on it”? Well that explains a lot.
This is how we deal with an addiction problem? An ad campaign?? And a really, really bad one. Don’t Jerk and Drive was horrible. This is worse. Who is accountable for spending taxpayer money on this crap? It should have never made it to the Governors desk. This is an embarrassment for the state.
I am on Meth…….Not. Another form of enabling. It oppresses people saying drugs and alcohol are more powerful than you. It’s kind of like guns kill people. All this propaganda bs is not working. Focus on families and community. It’s a family, neighborhood, and community issue. Big brother is not going to cure the addict. The war on drugs has been a 3 trillion dollar failure.
The reaction to this Campaign shows some people are afraid of Noem.
“Scary” is the right description
Meth? At least it’s not Hemp.
What do pint chips taste like?
Your psychoanalysis is getting a little old, Troy. This is a huge blunder. No one is afraid of her. They are ashamed.
Pay no attention to Troy. Like Tara, he’s an attention hound. Best to ignore him.
We’re afraid of what other act of stupidity she can come up with.
Actually having experience working in the addiction field- this campaign so far is a bust. But studies prove that for every $1 spent in prevention, evidence based practices rather than ar campaigns that make it seem like we’re all on meth, save $7 in treatment costs.
This is one of the worst ideas she’s come up with… and why didn’t she find a better in-state agency?
This is awful- a national joke already.
Or maybe it is just a bad campaign, Troy.
This is a massive national embarrassment.
You can say that again! We’re all on meth… hahaha!
Well, well, well. It looks like the slogan has raised awareness. Q.E.D.
People are already fully aware without having to spend $450,000.
My god, your and Troy’s apologias are so predictable. There is no hoop you won’t jump through to justify stupidity so long as you support a politician elsewhere. 450k for this, Ed. 450k.
I have finally stopped laughing at this slogan.
I never thought anybody could make meth addiction hilarious.
I am not on meth. But now I think I’ve been missing something.
I guess it was better when we thought Meth was “those people’s problem” and we could pretend it wasn’t a problem (or we concentrate on opioids since that is a problem affecting us or our kids).
Like the sex and human traffickers, meth users are out of sight and out of mind. Easy to pretend they don’t exist. I appreciate and thank Governor Noem for making this a priority and surprisingly being ridiculed for a campaign which uses the “We” to lump us in with our forgotten neighbors, neighbors who have lost control of their lives and their very dignity.
Yes, it is fun and easy to post memes or joke about the campaign to raise awareness, if you think Meth is a joke or not your problem and we should keep doing the same old stuff we’ve been doing.
And how it been working having government spending billions of dollars on the war drugs. Sorry, government throwing money at the problem is not the answer.
I’m sure the Republicans would have been just as fond of this campaign had it been purchased by Governor Sutton. So what program in DSS had this much money to spend on an anti-drug campaign?
Good point. If this were Sutton’s program, Democrats would be the ones defending it (and calling Republicans nazis because omg they so are!)
Don’t know the numbers in SD, but, in right next door in ND everybody is indeed on meth, grass, heroin, etc. Had a friend post a well-paying, white collar job that required several licenses that are not easy gets. 7qualified applicants. 6 failed the drug test. Not a day goes by in the oil patch where a high trucker doesn’t put his rig in a ditch, hopefully not squashing mom’s minivan on the way. International gangs like MS-13 routinely are mentioned in arrest reports. The new jail in Bismarck is already full and preparing to build more violent offender cells.
Will this campaign help, I don’t know. Gotta start somewhere.
So to all the negative posters above: What is your idea, your program, to address this meth epidemic? Is it to ignore it? Shall we decriminalize and/or legalize every substance that people will ingest to escape from reality? What would you do to expose the horror that results when our children are trapped into meth? Would you be happy if DSS said “We don’t know what to try” or “We can’t afford to try to stop the victimization of your kids.” Quit focusing on the slogan (which has actually served its purpose) and focus on the impact on our kids, on our law enforcement, on our courts, on our jails and prisons and start focusing on how we can address it effectively. It’s easy to snipe from a safe distance, it’s not so easy to watch a friend, relative or child that has fallen to the scourge of meth.
Stop focusing on this dumb slogan and instead focus on the other things this 450k could have been spent on!
— Ed Randazzo, not bending over backward to justify Noem’s expenditures
The contract total is actually about $1.3-$1.4 million. It’s the most attention-getting South Dakota government ad campaign since “Don’t jerk and drive!”
The question is whether the attention can be translated to action to address meth addiction and treatment, or whether the “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign becomes known for all the Internet memes, from Mike Tyson to “Breaking Badlands.”
I totally believe that whatever metrics the state government selects to measure “success” will be measurable and not cherry picked to justify such a massive expenditure on what amounts to little more than a meme.
Well Ed, to start I would of made sure I hired a South Dakota marketing company rather than seek services elsewhere. Second of all I would of fired whoever came up with the idiotic service. Third I’d put more money into prevention and treatment. Rather than an ad campaign that makes South Dakota a laughing stock.
Give it time, you’ll see our governor come out with a hypocritical holiday statement telling us how important it is to buy local.
You mean small business Saturday? It’s next weekend …
I buy local year round, and I don’t need reminders. I was pointing out how to expect a hypocritical statement from Noem about supporting SoDak businesses. She did go with an out-of-state company instead of one in SD, right?
SD Ad Fed already beat her to it with a scathing statement. Ouch.
Ed, my idea for an ad campaign would involve Rhiannon White’s mug shot on a poster, with a description of the way her children died. How’s that?
Do you really need to spend $1,400,000 on an out of state advertisement company when the state has all the media tools to do it for no cost? Hey, we are on it.
This idiotic add campaign brought attention to itself, not meth. Kristi could stand naked with a sign stating “don’t do meth.” That too would garner much attention, but would have equally little, if any, impact upon the rate of meth use in South Dakota.
Yes, meth use and availability are terribly serious here.
The problem with this ad campaign is it tries so hard to get our attention being cute it fails. This problem deserves more than just a silly play on words.
I’d love to see the sales job that convinced the Governor to allow DSS to spend $1.3-$1.4 million on this campaign, as opposed to whatever other purposes that money could have gone for.
Or was this all grant money?
This explains it all with this guy on board her team. And where were Dan and Dave on this, I think they hold the purse strings right?,
Kristi Noem is paying her communications guy Joshua Shields $140,375 a year. Doesn’t cost money to tell the public that I am on meth.
Josh Shields in her chief of staff… if you’re gonna attack Gov Noem, please get your facts straight.