Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Help South Dakota Pork Producers

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to help South Dakota’s pork producers as the industry faces the impact of COVID-19.

The new Executive Order (2020-17) removes overstocking restrictions on pork producers. Producers now have some temporary flexibility in their state and county regulatory obligations, which is necessary for their operations and care of their animals.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

###