Governor Noem Signs Executive Order

PIERRE, S.D. – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to give flexibility as South Dakota continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-33 makes various statutory and regulatory suspensions affecting businesses and schools in the state. These suspensions will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency. The suspensions include:

Suspending in-person requirements to allow cooperatives, rural electric cooperatives, and nonprofits to meet electronically;

Suspending performance evaluations for experienced teachers and principals;

Suspending school evacuation drills and cardiopulmonary surveys;

Suspending accreditation review for schools scheduled to be reviewed this year.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

###