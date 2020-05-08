Governor Noem speaking to Smithfield Employees about COVID19 (From Twitter)

One Reply to “Governor Noem speaking to Smithfield Employees about COVID19 (From Twitter)”

  1. Troy

    The employees of Smithfield are vital to our national security because of the impact on our food supply.

    Years ago, I had occasion to tour regularly the Huron Dakota Pork and Morrells plants. Those tours allowed me to firsthand develop the greatest respect for these people. There are a few Smithfield (maybe more than a few) employees who attend church where I do. I always give them a smile and greeting because it is an honor to have them worship with me and humbling to be in their presence.

    I hope having the Governor talk to them before they go back to work gives them a sense of how truly grateful we are for what they do.

