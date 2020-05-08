Governor Noem speaking to Smithfield Employees about COVID19 (From Twitter) Posted on May 7, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ On the phone with Smithfield employees. Great questions and good discussion about South Dakota’s fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/VNM5o1oXUa — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) May 7, 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
The employees of Smithfield are vital to our national security because of the impact on our food supply.
Years ago, I had occasion to tour regularly the Huron Dakota Pork and Morrells plants. Those tours allowed me to firsthand develop the greatest respect for these people. There are a few Smithfield (maybe more than a few) employees who attend church where I do. I always give them a smile and greeting because it is an honor to have them worship with me and humbling to be in their presence.
I hope having the Governor talk to them before they go back to work gives them a sense of how truly grateful we are for what they do.