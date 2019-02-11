Governor Noem supporting Campus Free Speech Bill

WNAX is reporting this morning that Governor Kristi Noem is noting that she’s supportive of the free speech portion of House Bill 1087.

The Governor cites that intellectual diversity portion of the measure doesn’t cause her concern, and that it “is something we should strive for on our campuses across the state of South Dakota.”

It does sound as if she wants to leave the civics part in her K-12 package, but it’s a sign of Governor Noem’s strong support for free speech on our college campuses.

Read/Listen to the entire story here at WNAX.

