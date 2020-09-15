Governor Noem updates on Ravnsborg accident investigation

Governor Noem and the Department of Public Safety gave updates on the Ravnsborg accident investigation this afternoon, with the presser serving as mainly an update and opportunity for clarification on how the investigation is being handled.

The most significant updates are that the medical examination of the deceased was conducted in Minnesota yesterday, and interviews have been conducted, and a third party out-of-state accident reconstruction firm have been engaged.

The biggest takeaway is that the state is taking every measure possible to make sure there is no appearance of bias, and that it’s as open a process as they can do.

They did indicate (or at least my takeaway is) that the 911 call will likely be released at some point.