Governor Noem Works to Activate Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fund Program in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and her team are working closely with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program in South Dakota. This program would help eligible businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

“We are working very closely with the SBA to ensure that South Dakota companies negatively impacted by Covid-19 have access to economic assistance,” said Noem. “This is unchartered territory for everyone, including the SBA, but my economic development team stands ready to help businesses and counties work through this process. I’m extremely thankful for the quick response and strong leadership that President Trump and his team at SBA are providing.”

DETAILS: Affected small businesses and non-profits need to download, complete, and submit this SBA EIDL Worksheet and Instructions to expedite activation of the EIDL program. Completed forms may be submitted by email to goedinfo@state.sd.us. Please note, this initial survey form is not a SBA loan application. When the EIDL program is activated, businesses will be contacted to apply directly to the SBA.

###