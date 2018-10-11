Governor: Novstrup “voice of reason who can disagree, without being disagreeable”

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

From Facebook:

2 Replies to “Governor: Novstrup “voice of reason who can disagree, without being disagreeable””

  1. Anonymous

    Curious if Senator Al Novstrup the obvious Voice of Reason in the race will win by an even greater landslide than 2016? Candidate Cory Heidelberger of the extreme left wing, anti-Catholic blog Dakota Free Press has burned and continues to torch many bridges in District 3.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.