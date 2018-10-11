Governor: Novstrup “voice of reason who can disagree, without being disagreeable” Posted on October 11, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Curious if Senator Al Novstrup the obvious Voice of Reason in the race will win by an even greater landslide than 2016? Candidate Cory Heidelberger of the extreme left wing, anti-Catholic blog Dakota Free Press has burned and continues to torch many bridges in District 3.
Powerful endorsement