Governor opposes House Bill 1235 to end student vaccination requirement

The Argus is reporting that Governor Kristi Noem has come out against House Bill 1235 which proposes to end students required to be vaccinated, and to make it a class 1 misdemeanor to require mandatory vaccinations:
“Vaccinations have literally saved millions of lives over the years. That is not something that I can support,” she said during her weekly press conference.
Agree w Gov. Noem.
Disclaimer – I’m not a butt-kisser.
Noem makes the SD GOP vulnerable to a SDDP takeover of the executive branch of the state.
Last year had she signed the hemp bill, SD farmers would have been able to capitalize on the high prices and use the proceeds to drive down cost and drive up economy to mitigate the market volatility we’re seeing now. If I were her, I would have bought a new pair of gloves and helped plant, grow, and process. Had she pulled the trigger, the legislature lined-up a great shot for SD farmers. I don’t think SD farmers can shake the feeling that she made a very bad decision on their behalf for dubious reasons (prohibition is BS).
Her administration can’t seem to take an effective nuanced position. On the vaccine issue, is she taking a “safe shot” over a ridge line?
Walk with me: Is the meth coming from the oil patch? Hmmm ..
Then, in a classic “plug the extension chord into itself”, the state’s economic “plan” to build workforce housing (read: servant quarters) is about building houses to help the economy, but isn’t a big segment of the rural economy the builders? How big of a pop could possibly generated by having the workers build houses they’re supposed to inhabit and pay for with the wages from building the houses? Are hospital workers going to make-up the gap and cover the construction labor and oil patch work force when the houses are done and the oil patch dries up (SD just installed the largest solar array in history and Tesla stock still hasn’t paid-off for SD short sellers).
Lastly, “we’re open for business” is inviting all manner of livestock excrement factories to leave big steaming piles of .. you know what .. in SD for SD would-be hemp farmers to clean-up after. #FACEPALM
Noem’s policies are all over the place – very little cohesion and her staff doesn’t seem to have the ability to track toward a big vision that will help the average South Dakotan.
I wonder if there is a viable conservative that will run against her.