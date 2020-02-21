Governor opposes House Bill 1235 to end student vaccination requirement

The Argus is reporting that Governor Kristi Noem has come out against House Bill 1235 which proposes to end students required to be vaccinated, and to make it a class 1 misdemeanor to require mandatory vaccinations:

Gov. Kristi Noem says she opposes a bill eliminating the vaccination requirement for students. “Vaccinations have literally saved millions of lives over the years. That is not something that I can support,” she said during her weekly press conference.

Read it all here.