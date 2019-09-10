6 Replies to “Governor prepared to veto hemp again, unless they can differentiate between hemp and illegal drugs”

      1. Anonymous

        She is dumb for supporting big govt while going against the will of the people and doing it after running as a small govt conservative. This will make her a one term governor and it sounds like she is imposing her beliefs on everyone like a regular dictator.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.