Governor prepared to veto hemp again, unless they can differentiate between hemp and illegal drugs Posted on September 10, 2019 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Very proud of our Governor. No other Governor in the past would have said NO but maybe Bill Janklow.
Go Noem!!
Governor Palin sets the bar even lower. She isn’t very bright at all.
Ah yes, she disagrees with you, so she must be dumb.
She is dumb for supporting big govt while going against the will of the people and doing it after running as a small govt conservative. This will make her a one term governor and it sounds like she is imposing her beliefs on everyone like a regular dictator.
will of the people does not equal a very small minority of potheads.
The legislature passed hemp, dumbass.