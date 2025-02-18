Governor Rhoden signs SB12 campaign finance reform legislation to end unlimited loan loophole; 12 other bills

In a press release issued a few minutes ago, Governor Larry Rhoden signed Senate Bill 12 today, the legislation sponsored by Senator Michael Rohl to end (Toby Doeden’s) unlimited PAC cash dumps disguised as loans, placing campaign finance limits on loans given to political committees to be in line with the regular donation limits that all committees must abide by:

Gov. Rhoden Signs 13 Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 13 bills into law:

Governor Rhoden has signed 34 bills into law this legislative session.

