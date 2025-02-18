In a press release issued a few minutes ago, Governor Larry Rhoden signed Senate Bill 12 today, the legislation sponsored by Senator Michael Rohl to end (Toby Doeden’s) unlimited PAC cash dumps disguised as loans, placing campaign finance limits on loans given to political committees to be in line with the regular donation limits that all committees must abide by:
Gov. Rhoden Signs 13 Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed the following 13 bills into law:
- SB 12 limits the amount of money that may be loaned to a candidate or political committee;
- SB 29 amends provisions regarding the Division of Insurance and the former Division of Securities operating fund;
- SB 35 modifies substances listed on the controlled substances schedule and to declare an emergency;
- HB 1002 requires that all certified educators take a course in South Dakota Indian Studies;
- HB 1003 amends definitions pertaining to the school funding formula;
- HB 1004 provides tuition for a student who is placed in a residential treatment center that provides educational programming;
- HB 1014 modifies provisions related to emergency medical services personnel and to declare an emergency;
- HB 1027 repeals obsolete provisions pertaining to noncollecting retailers;
- HB 1028 revises certain references to the Internal Revenue Code;
- HB 1029 updates provisions of the South Dakota Retirement System;
- HB 1030 updates the South Dakota Retirement System’s member information protection provisions;
- HB 1031 updates the South Dakota Retirement System member identity verification procedures; and
- HB 1032 updates a reference to the Internal Revenue Code in South Dakota Retirement System statutes.
Governor Rhoden has signed 34 bills into law this legislative session.
###
One thought on “Governor Rhoden signs SB12 campaign finance reform legislation to end unlimited loan loophole; 12 other bills”
Poor Toby