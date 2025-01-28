Governor Rhoden to Announce Lt. Governor Selection

PIERRE, S.D. – Tomorrow, Governor Larry Rhoden will announce his selection as the 40th Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota. The selection will be announced in a press conference on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10:00 am CT/9:00 am MT in the Mount Rushmore Room of the South Dakota State Capitol.

Today in an address to a joint session of the South Dakota legislature, Governor Rhoden previewed what he is looking for in his Lieutenant Governor selection:

“This individual must be loyal and honest – to me and to the people of South Dakota. My choice for Lieutenant Governor must share my commitment to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Rhoden. “He or she must be a strong partner who will provide me with wisdom, counsel, and help steer us in the right direction. And he or she must be ready to take over in the event I am no longer able to serve as Governor – it’s happened before!

“I want to make a selection who recognizes that ‘Under God, the People Rule.’ My lieutenant governor must be worthy of our tremendous people,” continued Governor Rhoden.

WHAT: Governor Larry Rhoden to announce his selection as the 40th Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10:00 am CT/9:00 am MT

WHERE: Mount Rushmore Room, South Dakota State Capitol

LIVESTREAM: SDPB, SD.net, facebook.com/GovLarryRhoden

###