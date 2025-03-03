Governor Rhoden’s Weekly Column: It Is Time to Reset 

It Is Time to Reset

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

February 28, 2025

Living on a ranch, I’ve never had much time for technology. I’ve always preferred riding a horse over online entertainment, and at work, I stick to the traditional pen-and-paper approach. However, I do rely on my phone daily. And when my technology fails, the first suggestion I often hear is, “Have you tried restarting your device?” Nine times out of ten, this simple solution works.

I think the same concept can be applied to other problems in our lives. Sometimes all we need is a reset — to pause, regroup, and keep moving forward.

I recently announced Project Prison Reset – a working group that will determine the best path forward for a new prison. We’ve received the message that the current prison plan does not have buy-in this legislative session. We’ve also heard agreement from pretty much everyone that we need a new prison. I signed an Executive Order to stand up the working group, and they’ll get to work on April 2.

This working group is our “reset” button. Everything that came before is in the rearview mirror. From now on, we’re looking forward.

Project Prison Reset convenes a group of solution seekers, including House representatives, senators, and outside parties. It will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Tony Venhuizen. I intentionally appointed both proponents and opponents of the current plan to have a seat at the table because it is important to listen to different perspectives. I am empowering this group to determine the best path forward and build buy-in to whatever that solution may be.

This reset is an important step towards improving public safety in our state. But it’s also time for a reset on a broader level.

When I became your Governor, I pledged to reset – with the press, the legislature, and the public. I see so much division today – even between those within the same political party. As South Dakotans, we need to regain perspective and unite. We need to talk with each other and not at each other. We need to reset.

Ronald Reagan once wisely said, “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20 percent traitor.” As fellow South Dakotans, we are all friends and allies. And we have so much to be proud of!

South Dakota boasts the lowest unemployment rate, the highest birth rate, and the fastest decline in overdose deaths in America. We are also the number one state to support the Second Amendment and have the lowest child-care costs in the nation. There is much to celebrate!

South Dakota is “Open for Opportunity,” and I’m excited for the journey ahead. We are on the right path. With a simple reset, I believe we can achieve even greater things. By uniting together, I am confident that we will keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free.

###