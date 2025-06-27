Governor Rhoden’s Weekly Column: The Western States

The Western States

By: Gov. Larry Rhoden

June 27, 2025

I was born and raised in West River, and that part of the state reflects the great American West in a lot of ways. The hillcrests and valleys are a bit sharper, the prairies have more cows and grass than corn and soybeans, and the Black Hills are similar to the Rockies (though far more beautiful).

Many of the issues that impact West River are similar to other western states as well. For that reason, I was right at home just a few days ago when I attended the meeting of the Western Governors Association. Bipartisan governors from all over the western states joined together in New Mexico. I hadn’t spent much time in New Mexico, so I was impressed by the natural beauty – very different from our own here in South Dakota

The other governors shared advice and policy ideas. We also heard from several cabinet secretaries in the Trump Administration on policies that impact us in this part of the country.

I was impressed by the fact that, even though governors from both parties were present in strong numbers, there was very much a spirit of comradery among us to solve problems facing our people. For example, Sandy and I made friends with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her husband. If she ever decides to leave government and politics, she could make a career as a standup comedian!

The conversations were very much policy oriented – not political at all. We heard from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who is the former Governor of North Dakota and a longtime member of the Western Governors Association. He brought a lot of understanding of our various circumstances and how we can face those in our respective roles as governor.

I had the privilege to introduce Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who has been a major benefit to South Dakota in her role. We covered a lot of ground, including what she is doing to tackle looming challenges like the New World Screwworm, which would threaten cattle herds across western states if left unaddressed.

Most of all, I very much appreciated the counsel that I received from my fellow governors. I was the newest to my role at this event, but the other governors treated me as an equal. I’m glad to know that if I ever have need of advice or assistance, all I need to do is pick up the phone.

It’s very humbling to serve as governor on behalf of our entire state – to have it as my responsibility to keep our people strong, safe, and free. Other governors have the same responsibility. Though they may approach their roles in different ways or support different policies, their perspective and advice is always beneficial. We can always learn something, even from our worst critic. It was a great opportunity to work with and learn from my fellow Western Governors.

