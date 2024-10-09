Great SD Political item I had not seen before!

Over lunch I ran down to Sioux Falls to pick up a political collection of largely South Dakota political items that was being gifted to me, as it’s owner was cleaning out, and wanted to see it go to someone who would appreciate it.

There were a number of inaugural buttons, and some pins I had not come across. I especially enjoyed this pin, clearly from the 1960’s.

If only some of our social warriors in the legislature followed this advice. Although, if any of them wore this, it would generate an HR complaint in the 2020’s.

Among the pieces was one I had not ever come across before. A Bill Janklow/Lowell Hansen Campaign Yo-Yo.

Great items from our political past!