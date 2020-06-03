Greg Neitzert declared winner in Sioux Falls City Council race

Late this afternoon, incumbent City Councilman Greg Neitzert was declared the winner of the contest for the Sioux Falls City Council race in the NW Council District of the City of Sioux Falls.

Congratulations Greg!

