Greg Neitzert declared winner in Sioux Falls City Council race Posted on June 3, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 3 Comments ↓ Late this afternoon, incumbent City Councilman Greg Neitzert was declared the winner of the contest for the Sioux Falls City Council race in the NW Council District of the City of Sioux Falls. Congratulations Greg! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Congrats Greg! Big win also!
Congratulations, Greg!
Woot.