Group led by new SD Freedom Caucus director, including Rep’s Schaefbauer, Jordan & Manhart advocate shooting planes down based on conspiracy theories

Uh, what? Unfortunately, it’s not an April Fools’ joke.

In case you haven’t read anything off-the-wall crazy today, a new group has been formed on Facebook, including several state legislators. And apparently, they want airplanes to be shot out of the sky:

“South Dakotans Against Chem Trails” – This group is for South Dakotans who oppose the use of poisonous chemical trails in our skies and are committed to advocating for legislation that would obligate the National Guard to shoot down these poison pushing planes dispersing chem trails.

I think we’ve dipped into crazy town at this point. So, who is the group advocating that aircraft be shot down, which would likely kill the pilots and crew?

That would be the State Director of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. Along with some of her friends…

State Representative Dylan Jordan. State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer. State Representative Logan Manhart and State Senator Tom Pischke have all apparently clicked “Join Group” when presented with the manifesto that includes “obligate the National Guard to shoot down” airplanes.

ARE THEY KIDDING OR ARE THESE LEGISLATORS ACTUALLY THAT NUTS?

I have edited out most of the names, but J.F.C… we have 4 State Legislators advocating for airplanes to be shot out of the sky based on internet conspiracy theories?

Is this how bad some of our legislators have gotten? Good gosh.