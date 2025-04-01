Uh, what? Unfortunately, it’s not an April Fools’ joke.
In case you haven’t read anything off-the-wall crazy today, a new group has been formed on Facebook, including several state legislators. And apparently, they want airplanes to be shot out of the sky:
“South Dakotans Against Chem Trails” – This group is for South Dakotans who oppose the use of poisonous chemical trails in our skies and are committed to advocating for legislation that would obligate the National Guard to shoot down these poison pushing planes dispersing chem trails.
I think we’ve dipped into crazy town at this point. So, who is the group advocating that aircraft be shot down, which would likely kill the pilots and crew?
That would be the State Director of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. Along with some of her friends…
State Representative Dylan Jordan. State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer. State Representative Logan Manhart and State Senator Tom Pischke have all apparently clicked “Join Group” when presented with the manifesto that includes “obligate the National Guard to shoot down” airplanes.
ARE THEY KIDDING OR ARE THESE LEGISLATORS ACTUALLY THAT NUTS?
I have edited out most of the names, but J.F.C… we have 4 State Legislators advocating for airplanes to be shot out of the sky based on internet conspiracy theories?
Is this how bad some of our legislators have gotten? Good gosh.
4 thoughts on “Group led by new SD Freedom Caucus director, including Rep’s Schaefbauer, Jordan & Manhart advocate shooting planes down based on conspiracy theories”
Unbelievable! And here I thought with session being over there wouldn’t be much going on.
It’s taking more and more to shock me, and this one did.
Although, it’s great postcard material.
This is why they are suspicious of the balloons being launched out of Aberdeen. The building says National Weather Service on the outside but could that be cover for some secret nefarious operation tied to all the chemtrails? Could those balloons be dropping geoengineering chemicals? Viruses? Woke Mind Virus?
What grudznick often says. “Insaner than most.”