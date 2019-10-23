Group of Brookings HS students raising money to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

For those who know me, they may be aware that I have a passel of kids who are involved in a number of activities. The older kids are primarily my daughters, several of whom have participated in political programs such as Teenage Republicans while involved in high school.

My oldest son – while also involved in TAR’s – takes after his mom who was a Sioux Falls Lincoln High School marching band kid, and has played the saxophone for a number of years. He absolutely gets his musical abilities from mom.*

A unique opportunity came up recently for my son along with two other Brookings High School Students to participate in a once in a lifetime event – to be part of the band that leads the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thanksgiving.

Abigayle, Dylan, and Patrick will join with 250 others from all across the United States and lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade down Broadway in front of 3 million spectators along the parade route and 50 million on television. No one from Brookings has been able to participate in the parade since the early 2000’s. The tour company had a small window open up for late applications to apply for this experience, and these three proud Bobcats are going to NYC! and… This is NOT an activity supported by band funds, so the three students must individually raise funds to participate, and have set a goal of $5000 for the three to participate, which will be applied equally. They’re pooling their resources and working hard to raise these funds before November 15th. *ANY FUNDS RAISED OVER THE $5000 goal will be turned directly back to the Brookings Bobcat Band Booster program*

Read about these dedicated band kids and help support their effort at bobcatsonbroadway.com

The Brookings Register recently ran a story on them, and other media outlets are also covering their efforts as they work hard to bring a little Brookings Bobcat pride to the most recognized parade in the world.

They would be greatly appreciative for any and all support that you might be able to give as they fundraise and work together to be part of a great event, And as noted, if they are able to reach their cap, any funds will go towards supporting the Brookings High School Band program, which makes sure that music is a part of the High School experience in the community.

(*Disclaimer, while I have a very passable voice, I am not musically inclined. My mom forced me to take several months of piano, and allowed me to quit after listening to my first recital, conceding defeat. Thank god, it was painful. -pp)