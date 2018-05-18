Group zings Krebs in mailer for taxation by tracking unit plan

This one is hot out of my mailbox, where “Citizens for a Strong America” is slamming Shantel Krebs for a plan while she was in the legislature to place tracking devices on all South Dakota vehicles to assess taxes automatically:
Citizens for a Strong America is an advocate for results-oriented conservative leadership in government. We believe America needs more leaders who not only believe in conservative values but have the ability to translate those values into conservative policy.
Why do I think this campaign mailer looks like it would be something that we might find on the air.
Wow, that’s more than enough reason to vote against her.
Does anyone know anything more about this group criticizing her?
I looked. They’ve actually been around a while.
Sounds like Dusty is getting desperate and running out of time to gain in the polls. Dusty would be bragging if he is leading. So much for Dusty being qualified. Now he’s just desperate.
This feels a lot more like Neal to me.
It’s too nice looking for neal.
Probably an outside group.
“Matt” or “Jim” or whatever you’re sock-puppeting as today, I don’t think this is affiliated with the Dusty Campaign:
https://www.guidestar.org/profile/27-1204594
A simple search will tell you President of Citizens for a Strong America is John Connors that has no physical address and sends attack mailers. Moreover, he is connected to the Koch Brothers and Americans for Prosperity. Koch Brothers spend millions telling people how you should vote for their interests have now bought Dusty. Dusty announced their payoff if you watched the forum.
Yes, I caught that announcement too and I noticed LSS made a generous donation to Dusty’s campaign. If we take Ann Beal at her word, we should be considered with how LSS handles refugee resettlement.
People criticize SD Gun Owners for their “attacks”, but Citizens for a Strong America, nope, they are the real deal;)
Shantel wants to track us, Dusty is supposedly is paid off by Koch brothers, the third candidate, Neal, is looking better all the time.
Google and Facebook already track and gather information about you, so why not add another;)
Because I don’t use Google Chrome, hardly ever post on Facebook and almost always pay with cash.
duckduckgo is the way to go
You know it and I use FireFox.
10:15 – Facebook tracks you whether you’ve got an account or not, and they make money off you.
If Shantel was ahead in the polls she’d be saying so. If Tapio was ahead in the polls he’d be saying so.
Yet – None of them are. Meaning
1 – No one is ahead or
2 – Very often candidates don’t discuss their internal polling.
It could be that the candidates know that a major media outlet is releasing a poll later this month – that will tell people where things stand.
The source is from 2008. Just exactly what was this and does she feel the same way should this come up now ten years later. Most of these campaign flyers just go straight to file 13, but this one caught my eye. Need more info.
A quick opensecrets.org search tells me their donations mostly come from Illinois and the East coast… Nearly half from Illinois.
https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/pacgave2.php?cmte=C00636977&cycle=2018
This attack is basically true. Shantel was in the newspaper saying this was a good idea. The idea was to tax people by the mile they drive for highway funding.
Shantel is really in a tough spot between this and getting attacked by Neal Tapio. The battle for the Congressional nomination is really for 2nd place between Neal and Shantel. Dusty has the nomination basically secured and it is his to lose but doubt that will happen.
What brings you to the conclusion the “nomination basically secured”? Is it a hunch? Discussion amongst Dusty supporters? I’ve only been polled on the governor’s race, are there any recent polls?
I remember this. Shantel did in fact express support for putting tracking devices on people’s cars to tax them by the mile. This is absolutely 100% correct. She actually floated this idea to see where it would go, and it went nowhere but down in flames.
You weren’t polled. You live in Lakeville, MN.
Are you representing the SPLC? I dare you to post my name and all the other information you claim to have on me.
posted using a proxy.
Krebs is a phony that’s trying to hide a 14 year record in the SD Legislature. She’ll say whatever her DC advisors tell her to say. She fought Trump’s election investigation board and now claims she going to DC to help him, the hypocrisy is too much!
Open Secrets also shows the liberal bent of the Super-PAC behind the mailer. https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/lookup2.php?cycle=2018&strID=C00636977
Socialism is the process of tracking and taxing. Let’s reopen the McCarthy hearing.
Similar to the Jason Ravnsborg in the AG’s race, no one has been able to outwork Dusty. He has the support of the majority of the party – from the Daugaard wing, to the very conservative wing and also those who registered R just because their parents did. He has good appeal, and he will easily win.
I would agree. We are blessed to have them both. They both are young –which are party needs desperately–energetic, hard working, smart and personable.
Good luck guys!
This looks like a Dusty supporting super pac going negative against Shantel. Dusty admitted he has the support of the Koch brothers and this is a Koch supported pac. Dusty’s pac is distorting Shantel’s postions and mud slinging. Dusty is a puppet on a string.
So what are you going to do about it?
The first thing I did was tell my family and friends about Dusty being supported by a group pushing for DACA amnesty. Polls show that the majority of Americans are not supportive of amnesty and do support building a wall. The next thing would be to not vote for him. It’s pretty simple.
I bet there’s going to be ads explaining how Dusty supports amnesty which isn’t going to be a good thing for his campaign:( What are you going to do? Allow illegal aliens to continue to push down our wages, call for open borders, continue allowing our tax dollars to support illegals?
I dont know this issue but it’s a dumb idea. I believe she was exploring a run for Congress in 2008 so why she would push this is beyond me.
Taxes are never a good idea. Even Daugaard knew it and that is why he waited until he was reelected to propose taxes. It’s also probably why Dusty left. He didn’t want to have anything to do with tax increases on his record. I also attribute rate increases as a reason he wanted out of the PUC. He is very calculating and smart.
So, Dusty ran the PUC and was Daugaard’s chief of staff but couldn’t do anything about tax hikes in either department except to pack up and run to protect his own record? That’s a wonderful candidate you’ve got there.
if all her opponents have is a decade old nothing-burger, she’s in pretty good shape. she’s actually getting it together and dusty should worry a little.