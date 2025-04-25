That was unbelievably fast.
Remember just a few days ago when we were pointing out that the Hansen Lems campaign had adopted a slogan used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign:
Last night, Hansen Lems unveiled a completely revamped slogan, discarding Hillary‘s:
It looks like the duo has dumped the overused stronger together in favor of the wildly overused faith family freedom.
Where else have I seen those slogans before?
I can’t help but get the impression that someone is walking around Hobby Lobby, or Bed Bath & Beyond to pick out the campaign’s political slogans based on the pre-made signs from Amazon.com that your aunt or grandma hang in their bathroom.
Hopefully the next slogan won’t involve putting the seat back down after you use it.
16 thoughts on “Guess we already triggered Hansen Lems to go back to Hobby Lobby for a new campaign slogan.”
They’re stealing Carl Perry’s favorite social media rag line?
He loves throwing that on every group photo he posts. Keep the originality coming, crew!
Tapioca
Live. Love. Laugh.
Next?
They could have used “Morning in America” but they think that guy was a RINO, too.
“If this camper’s rocking’ don’t you be a knocking’!”
Given their political history.
Hansen
Lems
Faith. Family. Fascism
South Dakota is Closed for Business.
“This Is Us”
“If it’s brown, flush it down.”
Hey Pat – I’ll never understand your relentless support for the guy in the White House who is the cult leader of the wackadoodles that you despise. However, other than that particular idiosyncracy you are immensely helpful to Independents like me who are shut out of Republican primaries and caucus meetings but need to know who is crazy and who ain’t.
Thanks for helping us outside of the tribal civil war sort out who is who, and who is doing what to whom behind the scenes.
I gotta say your sense of humor can be delicious, to wit:
“I can’t help but get the impression that someone is walking around Hobby Lobby, or Bed Bath & Beyond to pick out the campaign’s political slogans based on the pre-made signs from Amazon.com that your aunt or grandma hang in their bathroom.
Hopefully the next slogan won’t involve putting the seat back down after you use it.”
Priceless!! 🤣😂🙃
Anonymous at 11:08, the Trump Derangement Syndrome is really deep if you think Trump is running for Governor here.
Everybody knows Trump is hiding in your closet, waiting ’til dark, he’s gonna getcha as soon as you fall asleep.
Better stay awake as long as possible.
“Lowering the bar. One vote at a time.”
Hanson/ Lems
I step back in time!
“New Pope, New Hope”
Too soon?
I’m tired of the same old dumb slogans. Faith Family Freedom is as dead as those stupid wall art things moms went nuts over 15 years ago.
“I just bought a Cricut and now I Don’t know what to do with it.”
Oh, that’s hysterical, Pat! Including images of the actual mass-produced Hobby Lobby signs? Priceless!