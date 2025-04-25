Guess we already triggered Hansen Lems to go back to Hobby Lobby for a new campaign slogan.

Remember just a few days ago when we were pointing out that the Hansen Lems campaign had adopted a slogan used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign:

Last night, Hansen Lems unveiled a completely revamped slogan, discarding Hillary‘s:

It looks like the duo has dumped the overused stronger together in favor of the wildly overused faith family freedom.

Where else have I seen those slogans before?

I can’t help but get the impression that someone is walking around Hobby Lobby, or Bed Bath & Beyond to pick out the campaign’s political slogans based on the pre-made signs from Amazon.com that your aunt or grandma hang in their bathroom.

Hopefully the next slogan won’t involve putting the seat back down after you use it.

  1. They’re stealing Carl Perry’s favorite social media rag line?
    He loves throwing that on every group photo he posts. Keep the originality coming, crew!

  5. Given their political history.

    Hansen
    Lems

    Faith. Family. Fascism

    South Dakota is Closed for Business.

  8. Hey Pat – I’ll never understand your relentless support for the guy in the White House who is the cult leader of the wackadoodles that you despise. However, other than that particular idiosyncracy you are immensely helpful to Independents like me who are shut out of Republican primaries and caucus meetings but need to know who is crazy and who ain’t.
    Thanks for helping us outside of the tribal civil war sort out who is who, and who is doing what to whom behind the scenes.

    I gotta say your sense of humor can be delicious, to wit:

    “I can’t help but get the impression that someone is walking around Hobby Lobby, or Bed Bath & Beyond to pick out the campaign’s political slogans based on the pre-made signs from Amazon.com that your aunt or grandma hang in their bathroom.

    Hopefully the next slogan won’t involve putting the seat back down after you use it.”

    Priceless!! 🤣😂🙃

    1. Anonymous at 11:08, the Trump Derangement Syndrome is really deep if you think Trump is running for Governor here.
      Everybody knows Trump is hiding in your closet, waiting ’til dark, he’s gonna getcha as soon as you fall asleep.
      Better stay awake as long as possible.

  12. I’m tired of the same old dumb slogans. Faith Family Freedom is as dead as those stupid wall art things moms went nuts over 15 years ago.

  14. Oh, that’s hysterical, Pat! Including images of the actual mass-produced Hobby Lobby signs? Priceless!

