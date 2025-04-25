Guess we already triggered Hansen Lems to go back to Hobby Lobby for a new campaign slogan.

That was unbelievably fast.

Remember just a few days ago when we were pointing out that the Hansen Lems campaign had adopted a slogan used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign:

Last night, Hansen Lems unveiled a completely revamped slogan, discarding Hillary‘s:

It looks like the duo has dumped the overused stronger together in favor of the wildly overused faith family freedom.

Where else have I seen those slogans before?

I can’t help but get the impression that someone is walking around Hobby Lobby, or Bed Bath & Beyond to pick out the campaign’s political slogans based on the pre-made signs from Amazon.com that your aunt or grandma hang in their bathroom.

Hopefully the next slogan won’t involve putting the seat back down after you use it.