Guest Column: A message from the interns

for Congressman Dusty Johnson

Jolene

Yá’át’ééh shik’éí dóó shidine’é, shi éí Jolene Anderson yíníshyé. Hello! My name is Jolene Anderson, and I had the privilege of interning in Dusty Johnson’s office as his Ben Reifel intern this semester. The Ben Reifel Internship is an ode to the legacy of Congressman Ben Reifel, the first Lakota member of Congress who represented South Dakota in the 1960s.

When I began this internship, I had no idea what to expect, but my goal was clear: I wanted to advocate for tribal communities. Looking back, I am happy to say that I’ve met that goal and gained a clearer understanding of what I want to do in the future.

During my internship, I answered constituent calls, wrote memos, attended meetings, and more. As a Ben Reifel intern, my responsibilities were more specialized to tribal affairs. A highlight of my internship was attending a hearing with Dusty entitled, “Leaving Indian Children Behind: Reviewing the State of Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) Schools.”

I was encouraged to research the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis. This issue is close to my heart, and it was both challenging and motivating to explore gaps in current legislation. This experience has taught me the importance of well-crafted legislation and maintaining strong partnerships with tribes.

I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and will carry this experience with me as I navigate my future career.

Mark

When I applied for an internship in Dusty’s office, I never imagined how impactful it would be. As a first-generation American from Huron and a member of the Karen community, this experience has been a powerful reminder of the American Dream. Through hard work, faith, and perseverance, I’ve seen how anyone—regardless of where they come from—can contribute meaningfully to this country.

Growing up in a refugee family, I witnessed the challenges of starting over—language barriers, cultural differences, and limited opportunity. But I also saw the importance of personal responsibility, education, and strong family values. My parents taught me that freedom must be earned through hard work and giving back. That principle has shaped my journey at the University of South Dakota, where I’m studying criminal justice.

Interning in Dusty’s office has been an incredible privilege. I’ve attended briefings, drafted memos, and assisted constituents, gaining a firsthand understanding of public service. I’ve been surrounded by principled leaders who believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and putting South Dakota values first.

A defining moment came when I became a U.S. citizen this February. Taking the oath of allegiance, while interning in Congress, was one of the proudest moments of my life. Throughout this internship, I’ve worked on issues that matter to me: education, family, and economic opportunity.

From arriving in the U.S. without knowing a word of English to working on Capitol Hill, this internship has strengthened my resolve to serve others and protect the freedoms that make America a beacon of hope. I am proud to have represented South Dakota and leave this experience with a deepened commitment to faith, family, and freedom.

Johnson with interns Jolene and Mark