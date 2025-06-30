Guest Column: Land of the Free Because of the Brave by State Rep. Tim Goodwin

Happy Independence Day

Greetings. Land of the Free Because of the Brave is a great logo to use in celebrating our 249th Independence Day. Yep! 249 and one year away from the 250th celebration of this great constitutional republic. No other country in history has lasted this long. Now that’s for sure a big hooah hooah!

It was 5 years ago on the 4th of July that we had the huge fireworks show at the “Shrine of Democracy” Mount Rushmore. Marcia and I had the opportunity to attend that spectacular event.

I enjoy representing the home of not only the two gigantic monuments, those being Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse. I like to mention that all the features in a South Dakota tourism brochure are in District 30 except for that big bird feeder in Mitchell. My good friend, Dale Bartscher, really gets perturbed when I say that because he thinks I’m making fun of the Corn Palace (big bird feeder); and yes, I am! LOL.

So, here’s the next great monument project in our country – you ready? It’s called America’s Heroes Statue Garden. It’s going to consist of up to 250 statues. “These should depict historically significant Americans with examples that include military heroes, civil rights leaders, elected oﬃcials and others,” according to Pres. Trump.

President Trump started this initiative of a heroes garden saying, “We’re going to be honoring our heroes, honoring the greatest people from our country.” He went on to say, “We’re not tearing down, but instead we’re going to be building up.” Of course the president was referring to tearing down epic landmark statues, primarily in the south.

The last president even went so far as renaming military bases. An example is Fort Bragg in North Carolina, home of the famous 82nd Army Airborne Division. What happened? They changed the name from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, costing millions in signage and various ways of removing the name Fort Bragg and changing it to Fort Liberty. President Trump has gotten this changed back to Fort Bragg again, along with 7 other military installations that had this “woke” movement trying to erase history.

So, back to the American Heroes Statue Garden. Here are 30 of the possible 250: John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jeﬀerson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliﬀe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker Washington, George Washington, Orville and Wilbur Wright.

The location of the American Heroes Statue Garden is totally up for grabs. Our governor, Larry Rhoden, asked Pres. Trump to consider private land by Mt. Rushmore, owned by Pete Lien and Sons, a Rapid City mining company. In Gov. Rhoden’s letter to Pres. Trump he states, “We have a plot of land available in sight of Mount Rushmore that would be ideal for this fantastic eﬀort.” Gov. Rhoden has invited Pres. Trump to celebrate our 250th anniversary at Mt. Rushmore next year with a fireworks display. It will take place, just like 5 years ago, and will be televised worldwide and will happen right here in South Dakota in District

God bless the United States of America! Hooah! Hooah!

Representative Tim Goodwin, District 30

U.S. Army Lt. Colonel, retired Chair Military and Veterans Aﬀairs

Ag. And Natural Resources and Transportation Committees