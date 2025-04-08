Guest Column: Medicare Advantage is a Lifeline for South Dakota Seniors By Lori Jorenby

Medicare Advantage is a Lifeline for South Dakota Seniors

By Lori Jorenby

Seniors across South Dakota rely on Medicare Advantage as an essential resource for their health and well-being. Medicare Advantage is more than just an insurance plan for them – it’s a critical program that fosters independence, provides comprehensive care, and ensures financial security for those who need it most.

Unlike traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage offers a range of benefits that make health care more accessible while still bringing costs down. This comprehensive coverage – from appointments with top-tier doctors to robust prescription drug benefits – ensures that enrollees receive care without facing overwhelming expenses. Further, the program’s focus on preventive measures and care coordination helps keep individuals healthy, reducing medical emergencies and the need for costly hospitalizations. In a state like South Dakota, where access can be limited, Medicare Advantage provides essential services like telehealth and transportation assistance, ensuring that care is never out of reach.

Medicare Advantage serves not only seniors, but people with disabilities as well. By offering them customized care solutions, the program helps pave the way for their long-term health and independence. Medicare Advantage also helps enrollees stretch their incomes further, protecting them from the financial burden of unexpected medical expenses. Without it, many would struggle to afford the care they need in the immediate or long-term future.

Unfortunately, recent funding reductions have already impacted seniors leading to higher premiums and fewer plan options. With the rising cost of living, the last thing our communities need is further cuts to a program that has proven to be effective and fiscally responsible. Medicare Advantage isn’t just good health care policy – it’s smart budgeting too. By emphasizing preventive care and reducing unnecessary hospital visits, the program saves taxpayer dollars while still improving health outcomes.

From my personal experiences, I’ve seen how Medicare Advantage delivers undeniable successes for South Dakotans. That’s why I urge South Dakota’s leaders in Washington – Senators John Thune, Mike Rounds, and Representative Dusty Johnson – to defend and strengthen it. Now is the time to ensure the program remains a stable resource so that the thousands of South Dakotans who rely on it, including seniors, people with disabilities, and their families, continue to receive the care they deserve.

—

Lori Joreby is a retired nurse who continues to reside on her family farm and live independently while being in her 80s. She has seen first-hand the role Medicare Advantage has taken to ensure her medical and independent living remains intact.