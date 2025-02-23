Guest Column: Supporting the Need for a New Prison in South Dakota by By Casey Murschel

Supporting the Need for a New Prison in South Dakota

By Casey Murschel, Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Legislature is considering House Bill 1025, a crucial step in transferring funds to help build a much-needed new prison. This project is essential for our state’s future, addressing key issues such as rehabilitation, public safety, and fiscal responsibility.

Rehabilitation and Education

A new prison will provide significantly better opportunities for rehabilitation and education. Currently, the men’s prison is operating at 182% of capacity, making it incredibly difficult to run effective education, rehabilitation, and treatment programs. Overcrowding also poses significant safety risks for both staff and inmates.

The new prison will be designed with programming and treatment options in mind, ensuring that inmates have access to substance abuse treatment, mental health support, and vocational training. The new women’s prison is being built to provide a therapeutic community where substance abuse treatment and other rehabilitative services can be effectively administered. We can replicate this model in the men’s prison, but we are currently severely limited by space constraints. A properly designed facility will enable better rehabilitation outcomes, reducing recidivism and preparing inmates for successful reintegration into society with valuable skills and employment opportunities.

A Thorough, Three-Year Process

The decision to build a new prison is not rushed—it has been in the works since 2022, with summer studies, task forces, and at least seven legislative reviews. Expert consultants have recommended constructing a new men’s prison expandable to 1,516 beds on 160 acres near Sioux Falls. While no community is eager to host a prison, this location aligns with best practices seen nationwide. Furthermore, this initiative is strongly supported by police chiefs, sheriffs’, and state’s attorney organizations, recognizing the necessity for a modern, efficient facility.

The Fiscally Responsible Choice

South Dakota has an opportunity to build this prison at a guaranteed price of $825 million, but this offer expires on March 31, 2025. Delaying the project could lead to an additional $40 million or more in costs. Constructing a modern, secure facility made of steel and concrete is expensive but not extravagant—it is a responsible investment in public safety and state infrastructure. Any change in location would only drive up costs and disrupt communities further.

Additionally, South Dakota is using the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) model, the same approach successfully used for other state building projects over the past 10 years. There is a common misunderstanding of this process. Under the CMAR model, the construction manager solicits multiple bids on various components of the project, including precast, plumbing, electrical, security, and other critical elements. They then compile the best subcontractors offering the greatest value for the project. This process ensures that the state is protected from cost overruns, as the construction manager guarantees a final price, providing financial predictability and accountability.

South Dakota has a long history of fiscal responsibility, with balanced budgets, a strong state retirement system, and low taxes. Approving House Bill 1025 ensures we replace a 100-year-old facility with a modern, 100-year solution, securing safety and efficiency for generations to come. The 100th session of the Legislature has the chance to make the right decision—let’s move forward with this essential project.

Casey Murschel is a former Republican state legislator, Sioux Falls city council member, and in her younger years was a probation officer for the UJS Second Circuit.