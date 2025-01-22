Hand-counting zealots denied again, this time in Charles Mix County as court hands South Dakota canvassers another defeat

In recent months, affiliates of the South Dakota Canvassing group filed suit in two counties over petitions demanding County Commissions mandate that they approve petitions for hand-counting after these petitions were rejected by the respective county commissions.

The first was slam-dunked in Lawrence County. This is the second of those decisions, issued this morning in Charles Mix County, also delivering a defeat to the hand-counting zealots on the basis of violating state or federal law.

Memorandum Decision Writ of Mandamus by Pat Powers on Scribd