Hanging out in Pierre today. Posted on January 15, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I’m in the South Dakota Senate Ag Committee at the moment, hanging out, and seeing what I can see during a brief trip to Pierre for a little work. Unfortunately, it’s a quick visit, but we’ll see how much I can fit in given the limited time. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
There are a couple of good looking guys.