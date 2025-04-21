Hansen/Lems campaign already using unusual campaign fundraising before official launch of the campaign. Power to the Wealthy Donor PACs

The worst kept secret of the 2026 campaign is coming up for announcement this week on 4/24, as Jon Hansen and Karla Lems have vaguely promised a political announcement (parroting Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign slogan of “stronger together”), at exactly the same time that they put up a link to an adedot campaign website that says that they’re running for Governor & Lt Governor:

Digging down a bit further, if you launch into the website, we notice some.. weirdness:

Check amount $25, $50, etc is pretty normal. But then we get into $5000 and $10,000 “maximum per election cycle? “That’s not the campaign finance limit for statewide candidates. No, not at all. Where on earth are they getting that?

If you go to the Secretary of State’s website, they even have a little chart which lays it out:

That’s $4000. As Arch Beal would say – Whoa Whoa Whoa! Where are they getting the $5,000 and $10,000 from that they’re soliciting for. Well, you have to go to the bottom of the web page. And you get the explanation:

This is not a state gubernatorial campaign committee that they’re slapping their names on and using to run for office. They’re running as Hansen/Lems for Governor, but donations are being routed directly to a Political Action Committee. They’re entirely skipping over a regular campaign committee that you or I would use, and the mechanism they are using to raise funds for their gubernatorial campaign right out of the gate is a PAC who can take far bigger checks:

That’s where they are getting the 10k limits from. In fact, they even state it on their donation website.. The People First PAC solely supports the Hansen Lems 2026 election campaign. Well, that’s sneaky.

Hansen & Lems seem to be skipping the basic campaign committee entirely for the purpose of raking in higher amounts of cash then they could normally take from individuals – $10,000 a person, versus $4000. In fact, it appears that they don’t even have a regular campaign committee set up at this time.

Given this focus on wealthy donors, maybe their slogan needs a little editing. Instead of “Stronger Together,” it should be “Wealthy Donor PACs are Stronger Together?”

Or something like this..