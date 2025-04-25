Had someone ask me if anyone was posting about the Hansen/Lemming announcement soiree’ tonight… and there really isn’t much out there. A few pics of a room that’s filled with dinner tables, and a few people.. kind of a so-so “Lincoln Day Dinner size crowd.” Maybe 100-150? Could be less, as the number of tables in there give an artificial impression of the room being full, since they take up a lot of space.
Stu Whitney has the best social media on it at the moment, and you can find his photos here on twitter. The things that caught my attention in his photos are that they didn’t have one, but TWO teleprompters for the candidates to read their canned speeches from.
They have a gubernatorial announcement, with more than a week to prepare for the big day, and the candidates have to read off big TV’s strategically placed around the room?
I’m sure they were quite impressed with themselves at the venue, but in terms of making a media splash, it has been coming out in dribs and drabs for a week now, so kind of an underwhelming impact now that they’ve reached the day.
No live-streaming seemed to be available, and even more egregiously, there is no release on their website, OR on the twitter page for “Hansen Lems for Governor of South Dakota.”
THAT’s confusing in and of itself, using a portmanteau mash-up of their names, much like “Bennifer” for Ben Affleck & JLo.
If they were using teleprompters, as they were, those speeches were canned – so WHY WOULDN”T THEY HAVE A PRESS RELEASE PRE-POSITIONED ON THEIR WEBSITE AND ALL SOCIAL MEDIA?!? They could have put out both a release, AND speeches as prepared. Instead… crickets.
Literally, in terms of media, Steve Haugaard’s rollout was better. And that says a lot.
We’ll continue to monitor the Hansen/Lemmings effort as it rolls down the road like a Walmart bag in the wind. Such as it is.
23 thoughts on “Hansen/Lems event is a TWO-teleprompter show. And not much more.”
It’s a literal Bush Leauge joke. I mean…”grassroots,” LOL. But fits perfectly with the giant step backward for the state that this faction seems insistent upon. They might as well have made their campaign slogan “regressive and proud.”
Not a bad crowd. The teleprompters aren’t a great look. I can’t vote for anyone needing a prompter for their campaign announcement.
They put “Speaker Pro TEMP” on their announcement, then Hansen pronounced it Speaker Pro “Temporee”.
They don’t even know what offices they currently hold…
I count 72 heads and I believe at least 14 of them are children.
I think that’s about the same number that attended Lora Hubbel’s gubernatorial candidacy announcement
Of the 72 heads, the normal cast of Private Christian School affiliated legislators were in attendance as well as a few lobbyists. Amanda Radke for Chief of Staff? Looks like she spent some time on the mic while I counted several in attendance staring at their cell phones while she spoke.
I count approx 200 on Whitney’s pictures. If you’re going to post a link, it probably helps with your credibility if your estimates are accurate.
If this race goes to a 3-4 candidate race in the republican primary with the other “unconfirmed” candidates, Hanson will secure the nomination. Good bad or ugly, this may be the most contested primary race for the gubernatorial position in South Dakota history!
Hansen/Lems “Faith, Family and Fascism”
HOW a fascist? Give one example of overt actual fascism by either, with supporting details!
The establishment is in big trouble, the people are fully organized to the point the political state is fast changing. Gone are the chamber-neo republicans, and in their place, a new, true constitutionalist-conservative group of people are rising to the top. There were more than 2,000 people at this event, from all across the state, shows, that the people are no longer in support of the old-republican party, they are in full support of the America-First, Patriot movement. The only question I have with the Hanson-Lems campaign, is whether they will support Donald Trump and his agenda to allow for the carbon pipeline to be built.
“Constitutionalist.”
You all tried to get the 10 commandments posted in classrooms, an act that has been ruled unconstitutional for the past half century with ZERO Federal courts of appeal saying otherwise. Yeah, super constitutionalist of you.
The “establishment” in South Dakota includes the corn growers and ethanol producers. who are not going to support these two.
Obviously there are way more farmers and landowners in this state that have joined on against allowing carbon pipeline companies from using eminent domain to grab control of parts of, or all of their land for easements. While I agree, their is no law that stops the company from buying the land for their business, but from the way it looks, companies like Summit will have one funky shaped route since there are barely any landowners willing to sell their land to them in South Dakota. Based on the fact, our state government is bound to the state constitution, “All men are born equally free and independent, and have certain inherent rights, among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty, of acquiring and protecting property and the pursuit of happiness. To secure these rights governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The legislature had ruled, that is absolute as per S.D.C.L 43-2-3 (1) which reads as follows “The ownership of property is Absolute”, relating to or derived in the simplest manner from the fundamental units of length, mass, and time. Meaning, no carbon company may force a landowner from his land, nor separate him from a portion of his land by means of eminent domain, or by offering a fair, market value for the land.
Can the government force its preferred religion on to children in public schools?
Yes, the constitution allows for the people to place the 10 Commandments in our public buildings just as we did prior 1950. Then the Rockefeller Republicans came to power, conjoined with the Socialist Democrats and created the ACLU and tramped our god-given protected rights. Now, it is hell to pay, and we will win this fight for freedom one way or another. The revolution has only begun.
Since taxpayers of all faiths pay for public schools, where do we put the pillars of Islam in the classrooms? I assume next to the 10 Commandments for visual purposes?
Almost 80% of the route was signed up voluntarily. Obviously that’s a majority of landowners directly impacted.
Many of the landowners who have joined, are not affected by the pipeline. So they wish to take private property rights from the folks the signed easements.
HansNO is all local control until the local board has a different point of view, then he’s all about the state lording over your thoughts, business, and policy
2000 people?
Kids, don’t do drugs. Mmkay?
They are populist and proud of it.
https://principlebasedpolitics.org/populism-is-like-botulism/
I hope some of the “populists” can step outside of the self righteous, grand-standing Hanson Lems echo chamber, and think for themselves on some of these issues. These two are so dishonest, they cater to the court of public opinion instead of facts. They don’t have the courage to tell the whole truth when they know their followers don’t want to hear it. They flop whichever way the mob wants. They’re not good leaders.
Spot on!
Viewed a few of the Hansen Lems campaign kickoff photos and immediately identified fringe right characters that have had a long & strange fixation with checking the genitals of others and especially kids. Creepy weirdos!