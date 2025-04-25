Hansen/Lems event is a TWO-teleprompter show. And not much more.

Had someone ask me if anyone was posting about the Hansen/Lemming announcement soiree’ tonight… and there really isn’t much out there. A few pics of a room that’s filled with dinner tables, and a few people.. kind of a so-so “Lincoln Day Dinner size crowd.” Maybe 100-150? Could be less, as the number of tables in there give an artificial impression of the room being full, since they take up a lot of space.

Stu Whitney has the best social media on it at the moment, and you can find his photos here on twitter. The things that caught my attention in his photos are that they didn’t have one, but TWO teleprompters for the candidates to read their canned speeches from.

They have a gubernatorial announcement, with more than a week to prepare for the big day, and the candidates have to read off big TV’s strategically placed around the room?

I’m sure they were quite impressed with themselves at the venue, but in terms of making a media splash, it has been coming out in dribs and drabs for a week now, so kind of an underwhelming impact now that they’ve reached the day.

No live-streaming seemed to be available, and even more egregiously, there is no release on their website, OR on the twitter page for “Hansen Lems for Governor of South Dakota.”

THAT’s confusing in and of itself, using a portmanteau mash-up of their names, much like “Bennifer” for Ben Affleck & JLo.

If they were using teleprompters, as they were, those speeches were canned – so WHY WOULDN”T THEY HAVE A PRESS RELEASE PRE-POSITIONED ON THEIR WEBSITE AND ALL SOCIAL MEDIA?!? They could have put out both a release, AND speeches as prepared. Instead… crickets.

Literally, in terms of media, Steve Haugaard’s rollout was better. And that says a lot.

We’ll continue to monitor the Hansen/Lemmings effort as it rolls down the road like a Walmart bag in the wind. Such as it is.