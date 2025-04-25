Just caught this notation on the HansenLems for Governor website, on the page with the stale, days-old release announcing today’s announcement:
I recognize that name. Texas-based consultant Jim McIntosh is the media person? Pretty sure we’ve heard that name before, in connection with the Liz May for Congress campaign.
That’s good news. For Dusty Johnson, that is.
Considering he utterly kicked her tail 3-1.
More to come.
6 thoughts on “HansenLems appears to be using Jim McIntosh for campaign. Pretty sure Dusty already beat him once.”
Some good sense person needs to run against May.
McIntosh was the Political Director for Noem’s successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
A campaign that came dangerously close to losing to a democrat
Jim was, indeed, the Political Director’s for Noem’s campaing… and that campaign was a mess. They had to call everyone but Santa Claus at the end to save it. If it weren’t for Thune, Billie Sutton would have been Gov.
Love him or hate him.. they still completely whiffed the media effort yesterday by not having a release or social media ready to go.
Not a good look, not good for them at all. This guy is the fool who caused the rift between Noem and Jackley and almost cost Noem a general she should have won handily.
They are NOT hometown folks, they do not understand our culture or way of life, and they sure don’t know how to run a campaign.