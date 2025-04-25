HansenLems appears to be using Jim McIntosh for campaign. Pretty sure Dusty already beat him once.

Just caught this notation on the HansenLems for Governor website, on the page with the stale, days-old release announcing today’s announcement:

I recognize that name. Texas-based consultant Jim McIntosh is the media person? Pretty sure we’ve heard that name before, in connection with the Liz May for Congress campaign.

That’s good news. For Dusty Johnson, that is.

Considering he utterly kicked her tail 3-1.

More to come.