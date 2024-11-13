Hard-Right making their first demand of new leadership; to stack Board of Elections with goofballs

Here we go, as the hard right is making their first move, this time to have the new legislative leadership put two of South Dakota’s worst on the Board of Elections:

Literally, the elected official that many view as the worst auditor in the state, whom the Department of Justice sent staff to monitor after she tried to deny people their vote in the primary, and Rick Weible, who believes that his life is in danger because of what he knows.

That’s … great. Just great. (Please infer a sarcastic tone here.).

Please take note that this group can’t even get the legislators correct (Karr is President Pro Tempore, NOT the Majority Leader), so that’s the level of intelligence making these demands.